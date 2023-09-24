The Big Picture Paul Schrader, the writer of Taxi Driver, is unhappy about alleged reports of Robert De Niro reprising his iconic role for a U.K. Uber ad campaign.

Schrader took to social media to express his displeasure, stating that he doesn't understand why De Niro would do this and hopes to never see it.

Uber has now denied the rumors of a Taxi Driver-themed campaign and stated that De Niro will appear in their U.K. ads but not as Travis Bickle or using the famous line, "You talkin' to me?"

Paul Schrader, the screenwriter behind Martin Scorsese's classic Taxi Driver, has expressed his displeasure over reports that Robert De Niro intends to revisit his iconic role of Travis Bickle for a U.K. Uber ad campaign. The screenwriter took to social media to address the reports, sharing an article that carried the news, Sharader wrote, "Jeff Wells sent this. Ouch. Why Bob would do this is beyond my reckoning. But I haven't seen it. If I'm lucky I never will."

Schrader, who was the screenplay writer for Taxi Driver was clearly not thrilled to hear that De Niro is reprising his role for the ride-sharing service’s ad campaign. According to initial reports, De Niro was set to wear the shoes of the iconic Travis Bickle for an ongoing Uber ad campaign consisting of a series of TV spots for a U.K.-based ad campaign. The report also claims that the iconic "You talkin’ to me?" line would also be featured as De Niro revisits his Bickle persona in a string of commercials being filmed in London.

Interestingly, Uber has now denied claims of a Taxi Driver-themed campaign. In a statement, Uber clarified that Robert De Niro will appear in their U.K. advertisements later in the year. However, they explained that the campaign will not feature a Taxi Driver motif. Their official statement reads, Further dispelling rumors, De Niro's representative, Stan Rosenfield also stepped into the field and emphasized that the actor wouldn't be reprising his role as Travis Bickle or using the famed line, “You talkin’ to me?” in the ad.

The Legacy of ‘Taxi Driver’

The movie of the hour, Taxi Driver, is a neo-noir psychological thriller film that features De Niro as a night-shift taxi driver suffering from insomnia and loneliness. The iconic role is considered one of Robert De Niro's best works and puts Travis Bickle down as one of the most intense and notable characters of all time. De Niro’s performance in the movie actually contributed significantly to his reputation and propelled him to great heights as an actor.

Speaking of Scorsese-De Niro collaborations, the eight-time Academy Award nominee, De Niro, is also set to star along with Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in Scorsese's grand crime saga Killers of the Flower Moon. The film, which revolves around the wealth and murders within the Osage Nation in Oklahoma, marks the tenth cinematic collaboration between De Niro and Scorsese. Check out the original Facebook post by Paul Schrader below.