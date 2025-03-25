The veteran mind of Barry Levinson rejoined the theatrical circuit this past weekend, with his latest effort, The Alto Knights, struggling to make the impact the Academy Award winner would've liked, despite starring the iconic Robert De Niro in not one but two roles. Beyond a difficult start to box office life, The Alto Knights also struggled to impress critics, earning a terrible opening critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. However, the film's 38% critical rating is juxtaposed by its audience response, with The Alto Knights officially earning an impressive 70% audience score on the site.

Although still Levinson's worst-rated movie of this current decade, the 70% audience score of The Alto Knights is still much better than many of his other efforts, only bettered by three other projects since 2012. These three projects are 2015's The Natural: The Best There Ever Was, 2021's The Survivor, and another 2021 title, Ennio. Only one of these three, The Survivor, is actually directed by Levinson, making this unlikely audience comeback for his latest project all the more inspiring.

Still, the poor critical reputation of The Alto Knights is likely to hurt it, with its poor beginning to box office life unlikely to get any easier. In Aidan Kelley's review of the movie for Collider, he gave it a 5/10, saying of the dual role for De Niro, "the thematic weight behind the movie feels nonexistent and superfluous. There doesn't seem to be any clear reason why Vito Genevese couldn't have been played by one of the many great heavies who have played villainous mobsters on countless occasions, making this all feel more like a gimmick than anything else."

'The Alto Knights' is a Box Office Disaster