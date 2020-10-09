Robert De Niro on ‘War with Grandpa’ and His Hopes for a ‘Good Shepherd’ Sequel

With director Tim Hill’s The War With Grandpa now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Robert De Niro, Laura Marano, and Oakes Fegley about making the family comedy. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the film deals with the ever increasing rivalry between sixth-grader Peter (Fegley) and his grandfather Ed (De Niro) after he moves in and takes over Peter’s bedroom. In an attempt to get him out of his room and the house, Peter devises a series of increasingly elaborate pranks, but soon realizes he might be overmatched when his grandfather returns fire. The War With Grandpa also stars Uma Thurman as Peter’s mom, Rob Riggle as his dad, Laura Marano as his teenage sister and Christopher Walken, Cheech Marin and Jane Seymour as Ed’s friends.

During the interview, De Niro, Marano, and Fegley talked about making the movie, filming the trampolines scenes, how many people wanted to visit the set when they found out De Niro was in the film, what Marano remembered about making Superbad when she was very young, and more. In addition, De Niro talked about if he ever considered directing more films and his desire to make a sequel to his 2006 film The Good Shepherd. If you never saw it, the underrated thriller is about the early history of the CIA through the eyes of a senior CIA officer played by Matt Damon. The Good Shepherd also stars Angelina Jolie, Alec Baldwin, Billy Crudup, De Niro, Michael Gambon, Eddie Redmaybe, Oleg Stefan, Lee Pace, and William Hurt.

Further down is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Robert De Niro, Laura Marano, and Oakes Fegley:

Did De Niro ever want to direct something else besides A Bronx Tale and The Good Shepherd?

How he wanted to make a sequel to The Good Sheppard.

How many of Marano and Fegley’s friends and family wanted to visit them while filming when they found out Robert De Niro was in the film?

How this film will help sell a lot of trampolines.

How was it to film the trampolines scenes?

How Laura Marano was in Superbad when she was very young. How long before she could see it and understand what the film was really about?

What was a day they were nervous about filming something and why?

Here’s the official synopsis for The War With Grandpa: