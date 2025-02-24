Robert De Niro has a career so extensive that he has had the opportunity to work with many great filmmakers, such as Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, Brian De Palma, Martin Brest, and Michael Cimino. While Barry Levinson has a track record that is far more hit-and-miss, he did direct De Niro in two very underrated films, Sleepers and Wag the Dog, both of which continue to age very well. Levinson’s career has taken a different direction since his initial collaborations with De Niro, as he has become more active in making prestige television projects. However, the two reunited to deliver a captivating true story about one of the strangest true crimes in recent memory. The Wizard of Lies features a fantastic performance by De Niro as Bernie Madoff, the financial criminal behind the largest case of fraud in American history.

What Is 'The Wizard of Lies' About?