Robert De Niro is trading a cinematic career in fictional crime for a topical turn in televised politics with Netflix's Zero Day, which just got a February 20th, 2025 release date, in addition to a slew of new images. The two-time Oscar-winning star of Goodfellas, Casino, Taxi Driver, and so much more, the new political thriller will be De Niro's first-ever leading role in a television series, following suit with other legendary actors' television debut like his The Irishman co-star Al Pacino (Pacino recently made his television debut with Prime Video's Nazi-hunting satire Hunters). De Niro making his television debut is already reason enough to keep an eye on Zero Day, but as the new images show, he's not the only major star attached to the show's ensemble cast.

Not only do the new images for Zero Day give a first look at De Niro as a former U.S. President, they also reveal some of the other major stars set to appear. This includes 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett as the show's current president, as well as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire star Dan Stevens as an apparent parody of online conspiracy theorists. Also attached to the cast of Zero Day are Civil War star Jesse Plemons, Castle Rock star Lizzy Caplan, The White Lotus star Connie Britton, Nixon star Joan Allen, and Stranger Things star Matthew Modine.

Zero Day sees Robert De Niro star as former President of the United States, George Mullen. When the country he once led and governed is the victim of a devastating cyberattack, Mullen is brought in to help a growing spread of misinformation and global panic. The official plot synopsis of Zero Day reads as follows:

"As disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambition of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide, Mullen’s unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear."

