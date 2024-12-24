Robert De Niro embarks on his first-ever television series and brings with him some of the biggest names in the industry. Netflix has finally unveiled the teaser trailer for Zero Day, an upcoming political thriller series centering on a former president's quest to lead an investigation into a looming nationwide attack. The series, set to hit the streaming platform on February 20, 2024, is created by Eric Newman (Griselda) and Noah Oppenheim (The Thing About Pam).

After spending most of his successful career starring in a slew of critically acclaimed features, the Oscar winner has finally ventured onto another territory, this time on television as a former president on a dangerous quest. The teaser opens with De Niro's George Mullen, a beloved former U.S. president who had to step in and lead the Zero Day Commission after a nationwide cyberattack. The official synopsis for the upcoming limited series reads as follows:

"Zero Day is a limited series starring Robert De Niro as respected former U.S. President George Mullen, who, as head of the Zero Day Commission, is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyber attack that has caused chaos around the country and thousands of fatalities. As disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambition of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide, Mullen’s unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear."

Who Else Stars in ‘Zero Day’?

De Niro is one of the names in the industry who doesn't need much introduction — his impressive portfolio speaks for itself. Known for his work in various acclaimed features, some of De Niro's notable starring roles include Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, Once Upon a Time in America, The Godfather: Part II, The Irishman, and Killers of the Flower Moon, among many others.

Apart from featuring De Niro in his first-ever TV role, Zero Day also boasts a stacked list of cast members, including award-winning 9-1-1 and Black Panther actress Angela Bassett as Evelyn Mitchell, Lizzy Caplan (Fatal Attraction) as Alexandra Mullen, Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness) as Roger Carlson, Joan Allen (The Contender) as Sheila Mullen, Connie Britton (White Lotus) as Valerie Whitesell, and Matthew Modine (Oppenheimer) as Richard Dreyer.

Zero Day will also feature the likes of Bill Camp (Salem's Lot) as Jeremy Lasch, Dan Stevens (Abigail) as Evan Green, Gaby Hoffmann (Veronica Mars) as Monica Kidder, Clark Gregg (Thelma) as Robert Lyndon, and McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Carl Otieno.

All episodes of Zero Day will arrive on Netflix on February 20. You can watch the trailer above.