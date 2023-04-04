It's starting to look as if Robert De Niro is enjoying the concept of adding streaming television projects to his resume, as the legendary actor is attached to star in a Bobby Meritorious series for Paramount+. According to Deadline, the series is set in the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which is a sovereign kingdom with seemingly unlimited power and scope. The stability of the whole institution seems threatened when an informant involved in the office's most important case is set to reveal delicate information. De Niro's character, a former police officer who now spends his days as a detective, will be the only person capable of stopping the informant and keeping peace in the district.

Billy Ray, who has worked on productions such as Terminator: Dark Fate and Gemini Man, is attached to write the upcoming drama, placing the two main characters in a collision course to define what justice means to them. Besides starring in Bobby Meritorious, DeNiro will also serve as an executive producer for the upcoming television series. Another executive producer for the show will be Preet Bahara, who was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York between 2009 and 2017. The extensive background will give the series a very grounded layer of realism for its tone and characters.

The news comes as a surprise because, just a few months ago, it was announced that De Niro would star in Netflix's Zero Day. While details regarding the project are still kept under wraps, it was established that the Academy Award-winning performer will play a former United States president. Zero Day will also be the first time in De Niro's career where he will step in front of the cameras to star as the lead in a television show. Just when the industry was coming to terms with that fact, it has now been confirmed that he is set to lead a second streaming television series.

What's Next for De Niro on the Big Screen?

Even if Robert De Niro is planning to lead very different television series for two different streaming services, he still has a very prestigious movie coming to theaters really soon. The actor is attached to star in Martin Scorsese's latest production, Killers of the Flower Moon. The project follows a series of murders within the Osage tribe in the 1920s, which leads to an extensive investigation from the FBI. The film will make its world premiere at this year's edition of the Cannes Film Festival, before releasing in theaters nationwide on October 20, later this year.

