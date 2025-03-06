There aren’t many actors in film history who have managed to pull off a comeback quite as impressive as Robert Downey Jr.’s sudden reemergence in the first decade of the 21st century. Although Downey Jr. had once been considered a generational talent due to his brilliant performances in Chaplin and The Pick-up Artist, among many others, his personal addiction issues led to an extended period in which he was essentially unemployable. Downey Jr.’s perseverance paid off when, in 2008, he landed two roles that would reshape his career forever; Tropic Thunder earned him enough praise for the bravery of his performance that it earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, and Iron Man made him the face of the most popular multimedia franchise of the century. However, this was a comeback that was already in the works two years prior, as Downey Jr. gave one of his most personal, moving performances in the coming-of-age drama A Guide To Recognizing Your Saints.

What Is ‘A Guide To Recognizing Your Saints’ About?