Despite starring in one of the most financially successful movies ever made, Robert Downey Jr.'s career has been rather quiet since his Marvel Cinematic Universe swan song, Avengers: Endgame. On the one hand, this is pretty surprising, as one would probably expect that the main character of the biggest film franchise ever would be lining up for his next project. On the other, it would be understandable for Downey Jr. to want a break from his ten-year commitment to the superhero franchise. Though the character of Tony Stark is near and dear to Robert Downey Jr., the Academy Award-winning actor was likely looking to trade in his Iron Man suit for new and exciting roles.

Whatever Downey Jr.'s hiatus may have been, the actor's break is finally set to end with the highly anticipated biopic from Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer. Still, a hiatus this size and for an actor of this caliber is fairly significant. Just recently, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston announced that he would take a temporary retirement to spend more time with his family. To learn more about Robert Downey Jr.'s significant career, what he's done since ending his time in the MCU, and what he has planned next, read below to find out.

How Was Robert Downey Jr. Cast as Iron Man in the MCU?

Today, Robert Downey Jr. is considered to be one of the most down-to-earth and likable actors in Hollywood, but that wasn't always the case. Many forget this, but one of Downey Jr.'s earliest gigs was as a cast member on Saturday Night Live during the mid-1980s. This was during one of the dark periods of the sketch comedy show, and Downey Jr. was only on the cast for a meager 16 episodes. Still, Robert Downey Jr. had an admirable career after his tenure on the show, being a memorable part of films like Back To School, 1969, and even got an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance as Charlier Chaplin in 1992's Chaplin.

However, Downey Jr. would then become the subject of legal troubles following his Oscar nomination, much of which has been attributed to drug addiction by the actor himself. It's a dark period that Robert Downey Jr. has understandably wanted to leave behind. While it didn't wholly eviscerate his career since he still appeared in smaller roles like U.S. Marshalls and Bowfinger, it wasn't a career worthy of an Academy Award nominee.

This all began to change during the mid-2000s when Downey Jr. became a giant star. We would argue the film that the film to light the fuse of this historic comeback was the Shane Black-directed buddy cop film Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, where Robert Downey Jr. plays a silver-tongued scam artist caught up in a strange mystery. The actor's impeccable performance in Zodiac also helped bring him to the public eye quite a bit.

All that said, we all know that Robert Downey Jr.'s evolution into a superstar was completed when he was cast as Tony Stark in Iron Man - a popular character and film that kickstarted a legendary cinematic universe. It was reported that Marvel was not too fond of casting Downey Jr. due to his past legal troubles but was fiercely defended by director Jon Favreau. Even Marvel guru Stan Lee said that Robert Downey Jr. "was born to be Iron Man."

What Did Robert Downey Jr. Accomplish While in the MCU?

The MCU really could not have asked for a better leading man than Robert Downey Jr. From the opening scene of the 2008 Iron Man film, the character of Tony Stark became an instant fan favorite among Marvel fans. Downey Jr.'s performance as the "billionaire playboy philanthropist" is as charming as it is engaging, and his story as a weapons designer turning into a benevolent superhero is remarkably compelling. It's a story that would continue over two sequels to Iron Man as well as 2012's The Avengers - a cinematic event that would change the film industry forever.

That's not to say that playing Tony Stark was the only thing Robert Downey Jr. was doing after his big comeback. The very seem year Iron Man was released, Robert Downey Jr. would also star as Kirk Lazarus in the satirical comedy Tropic Thunder, earning the actor his second Academy Award nomination. He also starred in another hit franchise as renowned detective Sherlock Holmes in the Guy Ritchie-directed reimaginings of the literary icon. Then there are also Robert Downey Jr.'s memorable parts in Chef and The Judge.

However, with the release of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Robert Downey Jr. would be making nothing but Marvel content for the next four years. The actor starred in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. As Marvel fans undoubtedly recall, the fourth Avengers film is where Tony Stark sacrifices himself to save the planet, officially concluding the MCU journey of the character who helped build it.

What is Robert Downey Jr. Doing Now?

Following Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU ending, the actor would only star in one film: the fantastical remake Dolittle. Even though the film was critically panned and considered a box office bomb, Robert Downey Jr. looks back at the hectic filmmaking experience as a positive, considering it to be one of the most influential films of his career. The actor's recent comments even implied that the film's stress for himself and his family may have been why he took the three-year hiatus.

Since 2020's Dolittle, Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey, took to producing films and shows rather than starring in them. This began with projects like The Age of A.I., The Bond, and Sr., a documentary about Robert Downey Jr.'s father, Robert Downey. The Downeys also produced the tragically canceled Perry Mason reboot and the Netflix comic adaptation Sweet Tooth. Robert Downey Jr. also produced and hosted his Max automobile docu-series, Downey's Dream Cars.

As mentioned earlier, Robert Downey Jr. will finally return to acting when he plays Lewis Stauss in Oppenheimer.

What's Next for Robert Downey Jr.?

Ever since the second film was released, Robert Downey Jr. has been trying to get a third entry into the Sherlock Holmes franchise off the ground. Sherlock Holmes 3 has been in development hell for decades, but Downey Jr. still has not given up on the project, even exploring options for spin-offs and tv shows on Max. Speaking of Max, Downey Jr. is also set to appear in the new miniseries The Sympathizer, where he'll reportedly be playing multiple characters/roles.

Oppenheimer releases in theaters on Friday, July 21st, 2023.