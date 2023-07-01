Before Robert Downey Jr. suited up for Iron Man and Anton Yelchin traveled to deep space in Star Trek, the duo was united in 2007's Charlie Bartlett. In Jon Poll’s directorial debut, Charlie Bartlett (Yelchin) is a wealthy student who is transferred to a public school after being expelled from several private ones. Because of his ambitions, he ends up engaging in a power struggle with principal Nathan Gardner (Downey Jr.). With a 58% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Charlie Bartlett suffers from treading lightly on serious topics like attempted suicide and prescription drug abuse. However, it's Yelchin's charisma, Downey Jr.'s sharp humor, and the chemistry between the two actors that heighten the film and make it worthy of another viewing.

At only 18 years old, Yelchin had already built quite a career with 10 movies already in his filmography plus guest stints in several TV shows. He was on his way to becoming a sci-fi star with Star Trek and Terminator Salvation on the horizon. Downey Jr. was experiencing a career resurgence in the mid-2000s after several drug-related arrests. This was the last film before the biggest break in his career: becoming Tony Stark. Though Charlie Bartlett is far from perfect, its relevance remains in being the film where both joined their acting abilities in a flawed quasi-father-son relationship, just in time before their jump to blockbuster cinema.

In 'Charlie Bartlett,' Anton Yelchin’s Charm Goes Against Robert Downey Jr.’s Wit

In Charlie Bartlett, Yelchin knows how to embody a charming but mischievous teenager who does rebellious things just for the thrill of it. It’s his escape from having to be the grown-up at home, where his mother Marilyn (Hope Davis) is constantly distraught with her medication due to his father being in jail for tax evasion. Though he fills most of his emotional voids in the wrong places, he develops a truthful and honest connection with Susan (Kat Dennings), the principal’s daughter. From the start, we know Charlie’s intentions aren’t malicious, he just finds it easy to get in trouble. He could easily pass as an older and sibling-less Kevin McAllister. Organize a clandestine fight club and sell the video recording? No harm done. Play psychiatrist and give consult to his classmates? No problem at all. Sell prescription drugs through Murphy (Tyler Hilton), the high school bully? Also no biggie. But it's Yelchin that makes Charlie work. His emotional range lets you dive into Charlie's complexity, as he's a misguided do-gooder who hides his suffering in dubitable actions. Plus, Yelchin's smile makes you fall for whatever excuse Charlie makes for his behavior.

Downey Jr.’s Nate Gardner is a tired man. He’s constantly trying his best to keep his school under control and his daughter safe. Perhaps having an emotional compromise in the student body is what makes him so vulnerable. He knows the school wasn’t perfect before Charlie, but one thing is for sure — he wreaked havoc upon his arrival. Through all this, Nate keeps his cool and antagonizes Charlie in a mature way. He even avoids his expulsion when a student tries to take his life with the drugs Charlie sold him. Downey Jr. takes what could be a dull authority figure and makes it relatable and fresh (seeing this film as an adult changes perspectives). His characteristic wit is present while dealing with the teens and his daughter. It makes you wonder how on Earth they didn't deem his guidance worthy (and funny!). But since every movie needs a climax, Charlie ends up pushing Nate's limits until he finally explodes.

Things Get Out of Control for Anton Yelchin And Robert Downey Jr.

After mistakenly thinking Charlie dragged Susan into his dealing shenanigans, things start to get out of hand with Nate. Charlie and Nate’s confrontation becomes physical, ending with Charlie getting arrested by the police. The students, seeing Charlie as their hero, rebel against the principal. After an explosive riot, Nate gets fired. In trying his best, he ends up without a job and with his daughter hating his guts. Downey Jr. playing defeated, disappointed, and exhausted is nothing like the characters he is now known for and it's a welcome change in pace for the versatile actor.

When Charlie gets released from police custody, he tries to make amends with Nate, to potentially catastrophic results. Charlie finds a drunken and bitter Nate with a gun at his poolside. An emotionally enraged Downey Jr. ups the climax's tension by shooting a gun while downing a bottle of whiskey. The fact that he's so disconnected from the people he's supposed to mentor finally takes a toll on him. Thinking he’s going to harm himself, Charlie falls into the pool and Nate plunges to rescue him. Despite the scene’s problematic elements, Yelchin and Downey Jr. make it work with their heartfelt dialogue and honest interpretation of a kid who was just pretending to be an adult and an adult who was just trying to connect with his daughter.

'Charlie Bartlett' Deserves a Rewatch for the Performances Alone

In Charlie Bartlett, Yelchin and Downey Jr. come together in an earnest interaction of two people with very different privileges and lives. Charlie and Nate are both flawed but good souls. The first wants to be known and recognized, while the latter just wants to guide and guard. Downey Jr. is at his best when doing comedy, and in Charlie Bartlett, he gives the performance of a complex character who does his best to still find the laughs even in the most adverse situations. Yelchin's natural charm makes you want to root for him, even at his most troublesome. At one point, it was reported that Yelchin was on the shortlist to play Spider-Man. Though this would’ve been for The Amazing Spider-Man reboot, their chemistry in Charlie Bartlett makes you wonder how great it would’ve been having them together as Tony Stark and Peter Parker. Unfortunately, we didn't get as many Yelchin performances as we should have, as this June marks the seventh anniversary of Yelchin's passing. Even when Yelchin was a prolific actor, Charlie Bartlett marks the only time he worked together with Downey Jr., and that alone makes it deserving of a rewatch.