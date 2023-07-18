Robert Downey Jr. has several iconic roles under his belt, and Oppenheimer looks like it may add another. He plays Lewis Strauss, a naval officer who served as chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission. Strauss seems very different from the suave heroes Downey Jr. usually plays, so it'll be interesting to see what he does with the role.

Christopher Nolan explained his decision to cast Downey Jr. in the part, saying, "He’s one of our great actors, and though a generation of kids know what a great movie star he is, they’ve not seen his subtlety and brilliance." With this in mind, now's as good a time as any to look back on some of the actor's finest performances.

10 'Heart and Souls' (1993)

IMDb: 7.0/10

In 1959, four individuals - Harrison, Penny, Julia, and Milo - die in a bus accident but remain bound to the living world as invisible spirits. They become the unseen guardians of a baby boy named Thomas Reilly. When Thomas (Downey Jr.) becomes an adult, the spirits call on him for help in rectifying their unfinished lives so that they can move on to the next world

In the role, Downey Jr. shows off his talent for physical comedy, and he does a fine job of fleshing out what could have been a stock character. The movie was not a box office success, but it did nab Downey Jr. the Saturn Award for Best Actor.

9 'A Scanner Darkly' (2006)

IMDb: 7.0.10

A Scanner Darkly, directed by Richard Linklater, is a mind-bending animated sci-fi movie based on the classic novel by Philip K. Dick. Set in a dystopian future, it centers on Bob Arctor (Keanu Reeves), an undercover detective who becomes addicted to a highly potent drug known as Substance D while investigating its distribution.

Downey Jr. plays Barris, one of Arctor's slacker housemates, a cretin who's as paranoid as he is treacherous. He delivers arguably the best performance in the movie. Downey Jr. accepted the role because of his admiration for Reeves and Linklater, saying, "I thought it was probably the strangest script I’ve ever read."

8 'Tropic Thunder' (2008)

IMDb: 7.1/10

Tropic Thunder follows a group of self-absorbed actors who are unwittingly thrust into a real war zone while filming a Vietnam War movie. Downey Jr. is Kirk Lazarus, an extreme method actor who never breaks character. He's so devoted to his craft (or rather, to his self-image as an acting genius) that he undergoes a pigmentation surgery so that he can play Black staff sergeant Lincoln Osiris in the film-within-a-film.

Downey Jr. is hilarious in the role, especially his portrayal of Lazarus's drunken bad-boy antics. His performance as a dude playing a dude disguised as another dude earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

7 'Natural Born Killers' (1994)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Natural Born Killers, written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Oliver Stone, revolves around Mickey (Woody Harrelson) and Mallory (Juliette Lewis) a couple who embark on a murderous cross-country killing spree. As their crimes gain notoriety, they become media darlings, attracting the attention of journalist Wayne Gale (Downey Jr.).

This is another one of Downey Jr.'s funniest roles, and he shows off his killer Australian accent to boot. He makes Gale even less sympathetic than the killers. He's just as obsessed with his own fame and ego and cares little for the people he covers in his reporting.

6 'Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows' (2011)

IMDb: 7.4/10

Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes movies are unlikely to appeal to Arthur Conan Doyle purists, but there's no denying Downey Jr.'s effortless charm in the lead role. The sequel sees Holmes and Watson (Jude Law) taking on the series' most iconic villain, Moriarty (Jared Harris).

There are stunts and special effects aplenty, but the highlight is the chemistry between Downey Jr. and Law. A Game of Shadows was a big hit, grossing over $500m, but the much-anticipated third installment has languished in development hell for more than a decade.

5 'The Judge' (2014)

IMDb: 7.4/10

Hank Palmer (Downey Jr.) is a successful defense attorney who returns to his hometown for his mother's funeral, only to discover that his estranged father, Judge Joseph Palmer (Robert Duvall), is suspected of murder.

Hank defends his father in court and, in the process, is forced to confront his own troubled past. The Judge is one of Downey Jr.'s smaller, more realistic projects, which connected with audiences but left some critics cold.

4 'Chaplin' (1992)

IMDb: 7.5/10

Richard Attenborough's Chaplin chronicles the life and career of silent cinema's biggest legend. For years, Charlie Chaplin was arguably the most recognizable human on the planet, but the public knew little about his private life. This movie attempts to shine a light on these more hidden aspects of the star, but some reviewers criticized it for taking too much creative license.

Nevertheless, Downey Jr. deserves praise for his performance. It's one of the most challenging roles he's ever taken on, but he more than rises to the occasion, absolutely nailing Chaplin's mannerisms and physicality. For his efforts, he received his one and only Best Actor Oscar nod.

3 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005)

IMDb: 7.5/10

Downey Jr. stars in this neo-noir comedy as Harry Lockhart, a petty thief who finds himself in the midst of a murder investigation while accidentally auditioning for a Hollywood film. Teaming up with private investigator Perry van Shrike (Val Kilmer), Harry gets entangled in a web of deception and conspiracy.

The two of them navigate the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, encountering femme fatales, corrupt officials, and a host of eccentric characters, all while engaging in non-stop banter and repeatedly breaking the fourth wall. In terms of pure fun, Downey Jr. performances don't get more delightful than this.

2 'Sherlock Holmes' (2009)

IMDb: 7.6/10

Sherlock Holmes sees the oddball private deductive investigating a plot to take over Britain, supposedly by the use of magic. His skills of observation and deduction are put to the test by the machinations of the nefarious Lord Blackwood (Mark Strong).

Downey Jr. clearly enjoys these kinds of larger-than-life, charismatic characters: he delivers Holmes's witty dialogue with relish. "When you read the description of [Holmes] — quirky and kind of nuts — it could be a description of me," Downey Jr. said.

1 'Zodiac' (2007)

IMDb: 7.7/10

This thriller from David Fincher dramatizes the true story of the infamous Zodiac Killer who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The film follows Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal), a cartoonist at the San Francisco Chronicle, who becomes obsessed with deciphering the killer's cryptic messages.

Downey Jr. has a supporting role as journalist Paul Avery, who is initially dismissive of Graysmith's theories but eventually supports him. After Avery receives a threatening letter, he becomes increasingly unstable, turning to drugs and alcohol. It's something of an outlier in Downey Jr.'s filmography, in that Avery is more realistic and negative than the characters he usually plays. Still, he's totally convincing in the role, a reminder that he has the capacity for more restrained, believable performances when he wishes.

