Robert Downey Jr. Had Lots of Delightful Birthday Messages from His MCU Co-Stars

It was a special Saturday for Marvel Cinematic Universe alum Robert Downey Jr. who, on April 4, celebrated his 55th birthday. In a perfect plot twist, a number of Downey Jr.’s MCU co-stars and collaborators came together to wish the actor a happy birthday.

As you might expect, every single message Downey Jr. received from an MCU colleague was the most heartwarming and delightful thing on the planet. Downey Jr. received messages on Twitter and Instagram from fellow Avengers stars Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner, his Iron Man trilogy wife Pepper Potts, er, Gwyneth Paltrow, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, and beloved late-night host Stephen Colbert. Naturally, every message from these celebs was perfect in their own way as they celebrated Downey Jr. on his big day. Ranking high for me among the HBD message contributions is Evans’ note, which featured he and Downey Jr. on the set of Avengers: Endgame and a reference to the iconic“I love you 3,000” quote. Paltrow’s note to her Iron Man co-star was also very, very good. The multi-hyphenate celeb shared a photo of the pair taken during her at the reception for her wedding to Brad Falchuk, where Downey Jr. is toasting the couple. Included in Paltrow’s caption is this very sweet tribute:

“He is my brother, friend and supporter. A mega genius, and the weirdest comedy writer of all time. I know all of our @marvel family join me in wishing him a very happy day.”

You’re going to love seeing all of the birthday messages. So, make sure you keep scrolling to see all of the birthday shout-outs sent to Downey Jr. from his MCU co-stars below. For more, check out our latest updates on the new MCU Phase Four release dates recently announced by Disney.

Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/xkJmOivAdw — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2020

Sending you all the virtual hugs for your birthday, @RobertDowneyJr ❤️ I love you to life, 3000. It’s an honor knowing such a generous and complex man. pic.twitter.com/oufQoVy35V — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 4, 2020

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-kK5jyD4jv/