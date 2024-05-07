The Big Picture Robert Downey Jr. is making his Broadway debut in McNeal, a play written by Pulitzer prize winner Ayad Akhtar.

The limited-run play will be performed at the Lincoln Center Theater in New York, directed by Bartlett Sher.

After his iconic role in the MCU, Downey Jr. continues to showcase his talent on stage and in upcoming projects like The Sympathizer.

Former MCU star, Robert Downey Jr is set to make his Broadway debut this year. The actor will be playing the lead character in McNeal, written by Pulitzer prize winner Ayad Akhtar. The Guardian reported that the play will be performed at the Lincoln Center Theater in New York for a limited run. McNeal's official synopsis reads:

"Good writers borrow, great writers steal. Jacob McNeal is a great writer, one of our greatest, and a perpetual candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature. But McNeal also has an estranged son, a new novel, old axes to grind and an unhealthy fascination with Artificial Intelligence. Pulitzer Prize-winner Ayad Akhtar’s new play is a startling and wickedly smart examination of the inescapable humanity – and increasing inhumanity – of the stories we tell.”

Akhtar has written numerous plays in the past, such as Junk, The Who & the What, and The Invisible Hand. The playwright won a 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his work on Disgraced. McNeal will be directed by Tony Award winner, Bartlett Sher, known for his work for South Pacific, To Kill a Mockingbird, and The Light in the Piazza.

According to The Guardian, the actor released a statement about the latest casting announcement, stating it's been a long time since he was last seen on stage, but it shouldn't deter him from giving an excellent performance.

“It’s been 40 years since I was last on ‘the boards’, but hopefully I’ll knock the dust off quick,” said Downey Jr.

At the moment, Downey Jr is the only one attached to the project and an official cast list has yet to be announced. Variety reported that the play will begin previews on Sept 5 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater and its limited run will end on November 24.

Robert Downey Jr's Legendary Career

Close

Downey Jr is mostly known for his role as Tony Stark in the MCU. He made his Marvel debut in the 2008 film, Iron Man and made his final appearance in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Outside the superhero genre, the actor recently made strides in his performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and won "Best Supporting Actor" during the 2024 Academy Awards for his role as Lewis Strauss. He has also appeared in numerous projects, including Dolittle, and Tropic Thunder, just to name a few. When it comes to stage plays, his last performance was in 1983 for the off-Broadway production American Passion. Downey Jr is set to star in the upcoming HBO Max's TV series, The Sympathizer. Oppenheimer is streaming now on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock