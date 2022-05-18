This will be RDJ’s second Discovery+ series to date.

It’s just been announced that Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. is primed to star and executive produce an unscripted Discovery+ reality series, where he and his team of experts will restore classic cars while making them eco-friendly in an attempt to restore a tainted environment, per The Hollywood Reporter. The series has a working title of Downey's Dream Cars, and is expected to release on the platform in late 2022.

This marks Downey’s second series on Discovery+, with the first being a four-part docu-series titled The Bond, which sought to explore the special relationship between some humans and animals. Downey’s Dream Cars will now explore ways to restore the environment by taking his owned vintage cars and replacing them with newer, eco-friendly parts, while still maintaining the integrity of what makes the classic muscle and sports cars vintage from the beginning. Downey and his wife Susan Downey’s production banner, Team Downey, will produce the series alongside Boat Rocker’s Matador Content.

While talking about the exciting new series Discovery+ series, Downey Jr. said in a statement:

“My goal is to showcase that it’s possible to keep the integrity of classic cars while leveraging new tech and innovation to make them more eco-friendly. I’m thrilled audiences will get to see this series on Discovery+ later this year,”

Chief brand officer of Discovery Nancy Daniels also said in a statement:

“We are excited to bring audiences a series that shows the spirit of who Downey is and puts his passion for the environment center stage. That, and who better than Robert Downey Jr. to make eco-friendly cars look this good?”

Downey’s Dream Cars is sure to be an interesting and influential series led by none other than the exciting and charismatic Iron Man star himself. Alongside Downey and his wife, Emily Barclay Ford, Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin, Dave Larzelere, Ben Wood, and Kyle Wheeler will all executive produce, while Paola Espinosa will act as coordinating producer for Discovery+.

Downey’s Dream Cars is still without an official release date however, fans can expect more information on the series soon, given it’s said to release in late 2022. Keep up with Collider for further information.

