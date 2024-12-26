Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, the two pillars of the original Avengers, are set to make their return to the MCU— and it's going to be a tremendous mistake. As the sprawling cinematic universe moves forward into uncharted territory, the instinct to rely on familiar faces for stability makes sense, but it lacks the spirit that the characters, or the franchise as a whole, always represented. Among the expansive roster of performers in the MCU, Downey and Evans stood out as the two figureheads of the cinematic franchise. Both actors had the most prominent roles in the entire cinematic universe; as Iron Man and Captain America, they not only starred in completed standalone trilogies but came together to lead the Avengers whenever they would assemble for their shared films. Among a cast full of stars, they were the two brightest. However, returning to Evans and Downey so soon after their intended finale exemplifies the current lack of trust between fans and the MCU, representing a lack of faith in the new actors, characters, and storylines in favor of maximizing nostalgia and familiarity.

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. Represented the Underdog Spirit of the MCU