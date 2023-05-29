Robert Downey Jr. is indelibly linked to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with his role as Tony Stark's Iron Man in 2008's Iron Man launching a new era of superhero films. However, the film's director, Jon Favreau, recently revealed that Downey was originally being looked at for a very different role — as a Marvel supervillain.

In a sit-down conversation with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige reminiscing on the 15th anniversary of Iron Man, Favreau said that Downey was originally being considered for the role of Doctor Doom. "I remember you had all met with [Downey] already for like Doctor Doom or something on another project,” Favreau said. "I think he had come through on maybe Fantastic Four, so everybody sort of knew who he was."

Favreau did not elaborate on how far Downey made it into the casting process, or how the decision came to transition the actor towards the role of Iron Man. Doctor Doom, one of the Marvel universe's most intimidating and iconic villains, is the archenemy of the Fantastic Four. Prior to the MCU's creation, he would be portrayed in the 2005 Fantastic Four film by Julian McMahon, who would reprise his role in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. An updated version of Doom would be played in another non-MCU reboot, 20th Century's Fantastic Four in 2015, where he was played by Toby Kebbel. After Disney purchased 21st Century Fox, the rights to the Fantastic Four reverted to Marvel Studios. An MCU reboot of the team is slated for a 2025 release, and while casting hasn't been announced, it is hard to imagine Doctor Doom not making an appearance.

Favreau Feels He Made the Right Choice by Casting Downey

While Downey may not have ended up behind Doctor Doom's mask, he would become the backbone of the MCU, portraying Iron Man in 10 Marvel films, including two Iron Man sequels and four Avengers films. Favreau talked a bit more about the casting process for Downey, saying that he saw "that spark in him" when he was brought in for a screen test. Favreau added:

“Once it was [Downey], that’s when my life got a lot easier because he understood the voice of the character. And then one by one, people were just signing on board because now it became something interesting.”

Feige also shed some light on Downey's role in the MCU, adding that "the tone that [Favreau] and Robert discovered on that movie, I would say became the template in a way for much of what the MCU became. I remember on later movies – we’ll talk about them on the 15th anniversary of those – there were dark days," Feige explained. "And I would say to Robert, ‘We wouldn’t be in this mess if it wasn’t for you.’ Meaning, we wouldn’t have a studio if it wasn’t for him."

While Tony Stark would meet his demise in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, it is clear from the conversation between Favreau and Feige that he was a crucial part of making the MCU what it is today — even if that was not the original plan. The full conversation between the two men can be seen below: