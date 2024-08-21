The Big Picture Robert Downey Jr. opens up about returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom.

The actor's close ties with Kevin Feige and the Russo brothers led to the unexpected comeback.

Downey's unconventional will also see him getting more involved with Bob Iger and Disney's theme parks.

“New mask, same task,” Robert Downey Jr announced at San Diego Comic-Con when he was introduced as the MCU's Doctor Doom along with returning directors Joe and Anthony Russo for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Fans for long have predicted the actor’s return to the MCU — however, no one could have predicted his return as a major multiverse villain after his iconic portrayal of Tony Stark aka Iron Man. Nonetheless, the casting has divided the fans. Some are hyperexcited for Downey’s return while others are disappointed to see another Marvel character's Romani heritage erased.

While the actor and the studio have been tight-lipped following the casting news, in a new conversation with The Hollywood Reporters’ Award Chatter podcast, Downey finally opened up about returning to the MCU. The idea was discussed "Probably a year ago because [Kevin] Feige and I have kept in touch," Downey revealed. Adding "We're pals. [Jon] Favreau, Feige, and I have kept in touch. I'm close with the Russo brothers. We have other business we're doing. So there's this little group of fellow travelers, and I had this instinct that I wanted to go to Bob Iger.” Downey then revealed that he had an idea to join forces with Disney, “outside of the cinematic universe, for how I could be of service to what's going on in the parks and all their location-based energy.” Downey then explained that one day Feige finally found a way to bring him back to the MCU. He explained:

“Susan and I were sitting down with Feige at one point, and he said, 'It just keeps occurring to me that, if you were to come back...' And Susan was like, 'Wait, wait, come back as what?'”

Kevin Feige Suggested Robert Downey Jr.’s Return as Doctor Doom

Image via Paramount Pictures

Feige and Downey’s friendship goes back to Iron Man, the first MCU movie. And when the Infinity Saga ended, Feige famously declared that Tony Stark’s legacy wouldn't be touched, ever. On the podcast, Downey reveals that Feige carefully thought it out before suggesting he return. Per Downey, Feige is “a very sophisticated, creative thinker about, 'How can we not go backwards? How can we not disappoint expectations? How can we continue to beat expectations?'” He went on to say:

And he brought up Victor von Doom, and I looked into this character, and I was like, 'Wow.' And later on, he goes, 'Let's get Victor von Doom right. Let's get that right.' So then I said to Kevin, 'Can I go talk to Bob Iger?' He goes, 'About?' I go, 'About everything.'"

After hearing Downey's pitch, Iger invited him and Feige to the Imagineering campus, and what they saw there really impressed them, “I can't say too much about it, but what is going on there right now is so beyond my expectation of what was possible, no wonder it was numinous to me.” The visit gave the Iron Man actor the feeling that "I can give a certain entertainment-seeking audience, something that they may have a hankering to have an experience of, in a way where I can continue to develop my interest in the future of entertainment. Where the hell else should you go but there?"

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are set to release in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Downey's previous MCU projects are available on Disney+.

