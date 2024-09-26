The announcement that Robert Downey Jr. would be donning Doctor Doom's mask for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars has spurred a great amount of debate. Some feel that bringing back Downey, who played Iron Man for the better part of a decade, feels like an attempt by Marvel Studios to recapture its "glory days." (The fact that Joe & Anthony Russo are returning to helm both Avengers films further supports that argument.) Other discussions have ranged from whether the timing is right to introduce Doom, or the fact that he will be battling the Avengers instead of The Fantastic Four. But Downey recently confirmed which version of Doom he's playing, which bodes well for Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Making Doom an Iron Man Variant Would Have Felt Like a Cheap Callback

While guesting on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Downey discussed how he signed onto Doomsday and Secret Wars after he and his wife Susan had a talk with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. "Then we both realized over time that it was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy, a very sophisticated creative thinker, about how can we not go backwards, how can we not disappoint expectations, how we can continue to beat expectations? And he brought up Victor Von Doom. I looked up this character and I was like, 'Wow.' Later, Kevin goes, 'Let’s get Victor Von Doom right. Let's get that right.'" Downey said. This seemingly confirms that Downey is playing Victor Von Doom, and I feel this was the right choice.

With the MCU entering what's known as its "Multiverse Saga" and the appearance of "variants" — aka different versions of Marvel heroes and villains — Downey's casting immediately triggered a flood of speculation that his Doom would be a variant of Tony Stark. The fact that there were actual comics to back this up only fueled said speculation. But Downey playing Von Doom immediately gives him a fresh slate to work with, rather than falling back onto the character traits he developed as Iron Man. Anyone who's watched The Sympathizer knows that Downey has a gift for disappearing into characters, and the chance to do the same with one of the Marvel Universe's most infamous villains is probably the kind of acting challenge he looked forward to, especially since Doom rarely removes his mask.

Keeping Downey as Von Doom also means that Iron Man's heroic sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame won't be cheapened. One recurring trope that's annoyed me as a comic book reader is how fast characters seem to die and be reborn (Superman was fittingly the start of this.) Movies are different, as they can progress in a way that most comics don't. This will also lend a new dynamic if Downey's Doom meets other established MCU heroes, like Anthony Mackie's Captain America or Tom Holland's Spider-Man. While Downey has worked with them before, his presence as Doom means a shift in those interactions - and it's a shift the Russos should play on.

Robert Downey Jr. Auditioned To Play Doctor Doom for 2005's 'Fantastic Four'

Believe it or not, the MCU wasn't the first time that Downey and Doom were connected. Downey revealed during a look back at the making of the first Iron Man movie that he had auditioned for the role of Doctor Doom in the 2005 Fantastic Four movie, which means that he could have appeared in a comic book project long before the MCU took off. His portrayal of Von Doom in Doomsday and Secret Wars would be a full circle moment in his career, allowing him to finally play the role he didn't win the first time. Most actors rarely get this chance, but in the world of comic book media and multiversal crossovers, nearly anything is possible. Spider-Man: No Way Home brought all three live-action versions of Peter Parker together, and Deadpool & Wolverine finally saw Channing Tatum play Gambit. Downey Jr. is simply following in that trend.

Production on Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars has yet to begin, so the scope of Downey's role as Doctor Doom has yet to be revealed. But bringing him back as Victor Von Doom signals that he's truly ready to play a new character, rather than coasting on past glories.

Avengers: Doomsday premieres in U.S. theaters in May 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars will premiere in May 2027.