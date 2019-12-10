WTF Is Happening in This ‘Dolittle’ Video?

0

While Cats seems to have the top spot for the year’s creepiest human/animal mash-up movie in 2019, Dolittle is making a strong play for the same prize in 2020. We’ve already seen some cute/cringey posters featuring star Robert Downey Jr. along with his computer-generated animal pals, which followed on the heels of the film’s first trailer. Now, we get to see a contrived peek behind the scenes of the movie featuring Downey Jr. appearing in animal auditions for his eventual co-stars. And it’s … something!

Rather than line reads and chemistry tests, we’re treated to the animal characters performing famous lines from your favorite movies. Sure, out of context it’s very strange to hear a polar bear ask Downey Jr. to milk his nipples–it’s not exactly not strange in context either–but at least the marketing team is having fun with the idea. It’s clear that RDJ is down to clown a bit, too. We’ll see if audiences feel the same early next year when Dolittle and its animal-packed cast arrives in theaters.

Antonio Banderas and Jessie Buckley co-star in Dolittle, which also features the voice talents of Tom Holland, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, Marion Cotillard, Selena Gomez, Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, John Cena, and more. Dolittle opens January 17, 2020.

Watch whatever this insanity is below:

Watch @RobertDowneyJr audition the most talented animals in the business for #Dolittle and ❤ this Tweet to get more updates from the Doctor! pic.twitter.com/4Itx31yoPV — Dolittle (@DolittleMovie) December 10, 2019

