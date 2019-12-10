WTF Is Happening in This ‘Dolittle’ Video?

While Cats seems to have the top spot for the year’s creepiest human/animal mash-up movie in 2019, Dolittle is making a strong play for the same prize in 2020. We’ve already seen some cute/cringey posters featuring star Robert Downey Jr. along with his computer-generated animal pals, which followed on the heels of the film’s first trailer. Now, we get to see a contrived peek behind the scenes of the movie featuring Downey Jr. appearing in animal auditions for his eventual co-stars. And it’s … something!
Rather than line reads and chemistry tests, we’re treated to the animal characters performing famous lines from your favorite movies. Sure, out of context it’s very strange to hear a polar bear ask Downey Jr. to milk his nipples–it’s not exactly not strange in context either–but at least the marketing team is having fun with the idea. It’s clear that RDJ is down to clown a bit, too. We’ll see if audiences feel the same early next year when Dolittle and its animal-packed cast arrives in theaters.
Antonio Banderas and Jessie Buckley co-star in Dolittle, which also features the voice talents of Tom Holland, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, Marion Cotillard, Selena Gomez, Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, John Cena, and more. Dolittle opens January 17, 2020.
Watch whatever this insanity is below:
Here’s the official synopsis for Dolittle:
After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company.
But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.
The doctor is joined on his quest by a young, self-appointed apprentice (Dunkirk’s Harry Collett) and a raucous coterie of animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (Oscar-winner Rami Malek), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck (Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer), a bickering duo of a cynical ostrich (The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani) and an upbeat polar bear (John Cena, Bumblebee) and a headstrong parrot (Oscar-winner Emma Thompson), who serves as Dolittle’s most trusted advisor and confidante.
The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen (The Queen ) and Oscar-winner Jim Broadbent and features additional voice performances from Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson.