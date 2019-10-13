First ‘Dolittle’ Trailer Finds Robert Downey Jr. Walkin’ & Talkin’ with the Animals

0

Finally — finally! — Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Dolittle. The trailer stars Robert Downey Jr. in what will be his first major role since exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe after playing Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, and his first non-Marvel role since 2014’s The Judge. Dolittle was directed by Stephen Gaghan (Syriana) and also co-wrote the film.

Dolittle is described as a reimagining of the classic story and will tell the tale of a physician and veterinarian living in Victorian England who discovers he can talk to animals. Upon discovering his gift, the good Doctor Dolittle (Downey) sets out to use his power for good in order to search all over the world for a cure to help a young Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley) recover from a serious illness while also trying to keep his ability to talk to animals under wraps.

This latest adaptation of the Doctor Dolittle story has been in the works for a long, long time. The project was announced back in March 2017 but has met with some creative setbacks. Reports came out in April 2019 the movie had to undergo a massive reworking, including reshoots, with big concerns from Universal Pictures (who spent $175 million on this puppy before marketing and distribution) about the tone and flow.

We’ll share our full thoughts on the Dolittle trailer with you in just a moment but for now, check out the trailer below.

Dolittle arrives in theaters on January 17, 2020, co-stars Antonio Banders and Emma Thompson, and features the voice talents of Tom Holland, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, Marion Cotillard, and many more. Watch below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Dolittle: