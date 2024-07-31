The Big Picture Iron Man and Doctor Doom have a long history together, with various comic storylines intertwining their fates.

The world has buzzed with questions since Marvel Studios took to San Diego Comic Con's Hall H stage. Not only did studio president Kevin Feige reveal Doctor Doom as the primary villain for both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars (a hard pivot from their original plans), but returning franchise directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo dropped what might be 2024's bombshell: Robert Downey Jr., the MCU’s real-life Anchor Being if there is one, will be donning the green cloak. It's a surprising decision and too early to pass judgment on the final product, but reactions have been understandably polarized. Downey Jr.'s return to the role that revitalized his career could be either a nostalgia-reliant misstep or an effective hook that re-energizes the MCU with the clarity it's lost (or somewhere in between — in no multiverse should Doom's Romani heritage be erased). Naturally, Marvel has kept further information close to their chests. Until more details emerge closer to Doomsday's May 2026 release date, a Victor von Doom who wears Iron Man's face isn’t unprecedented. Marvel Comics has played with the concept multiple times through different means.

When Did Iron Man and Doctor Doom Meet in the Marvel Comics?

Long-running characters on opposite sides of the moral spectrum, Iron Man and Doctor Doom have been directly at odds since 1981’s Doomquest. The bestselling two-part arc, written by David Michelinie and Bob Layton and penciled by John Romita Jr., resolves a squabble over stolen technology by sending both men to Camelot. Tony flies to Doom's fortress in Latveria to retrieve some Stark Industries property that Doom definitely did not legally purchase. Their fight abruptly pauses when one of Doom's servants revolts against his Supreme Lord and activates Doom's Time Platform, transporting them to ancient Arthurian times. Stranded, Tony allies with King Arthur and Victor with Morgan le Fay (whom he'll eventually wind up wooing). Tony's side triumphs during their inevitable clash. Once that's settled, the two geniuses realize that the only way they can return home is if they put their brains together.

Doomquest establishes Doctor Doom as one of Tony's recurring enemies. Two direct sequels followed, one where the pair visits a futuristic Camelot and another taking them to Hell. Otherwise, What If? #33 (by writer Dan Fingeroth and artist Mike Vosburg) captures Doomquest's spirit by positing "What If Iron Man Was Trapped in the Time of King Arthur?" In 2007, issues 10 and 11 of The Mighty Avengers, created byBrian Michael Bendis and artist Mark Bagley, toss Tony and Victor into the 1970s.

Iron Man and Doctor Doom Are Narrative Foils

The groundwork laid, other arcs and headlining events explore Tony and Doom's especially spirited clashes. Tony might not be Doom’s arch-nemesis (that’s exclusively reserved for Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic), but their distinctly similar intellects render them excellent foils. They're two of the smartest individuals alive, driven by their ambition and their opposing moral compasses. If Tony slides toward antiheroism at his lowest point, then Doom's tyrannical desire for world peace sometimes relents enough for him to become an honorably narcissistic antihero. No matter how outlandish Tony's inventions are, he operates within the scientific realm. Victor, meanwhile, applies his polymath skills to science and dark magic.

​​Specific arcs blur those lines and originate multiple instances where these men switch places. On the heels of Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic's Secret Wars, where Doom finally achieves galactic domination only for it to be a short-lived victory, Doom insinuates himself into Tony's life (2015's Invincible Iron Man, created by Brian Michael Bendis and artist David Marquez). Between losing to Reed Richards and Reed healing his facial scars, Doom's gained a more altruistic perspective. Tony receives his focused attention because Victor's hubris won't let him consider any rival worthy of his respect except Tony.

Tony, for his part, doesn't believe Doom as far as he can throw him. "You could save the world from Galactus, Thanos, and ATM charges," he snaps, "and it still wouldn't make up for all the **** you've done in your life." Victor continues to persistently "help" despite the other man's protests, which provides surprising buddy comedy moments, like Doom munching on potato chips.

Doctor Doom Has Become Iron Man Several Times

David Michelinie and Bob Layton, the writing duo behind Doomquest, fundamentally reimagine the Iron Man-Doctor Doom relationship with What If? Iron Man: Demon in an Armor (joined by Graham Nolan as artist). Set in an alternate universe, Victor and Tony are college acquaintances instead of Victor and Reed. Doom creates a body-swapping device and parades around in Tony's form with all the wealth, influence, and power that implies. Tony, trapped in Latveria, rises from a lower economic status and becomes Latveria's ruler in Doom's stead. Yet Tony remains a better man than Victor, who, with the world at his fingertips, pursues self-serving ends like a typical American billionaire. The two seem similar on the surface, but once tested, their mettles prove different where it counts.

A less sinister version of this plot unfolds in Bendis and penciler Alex Maleev's Infamous Iron Man. After Tony's temporary death in the Civil War II event, Doom takes one of his occasional swings at redemption by assuming Tony's title and purpose (but creates his own Iron Man armor by fusing science and magic). Determined to protect the world, he faces legitimate foes as well as old enemies who can't trust his change of heart. Sadly, our heroes' instincts aren't misplaced. A battle injures Doom's face once more, and he retreats home to lick his wounds and devolve into his status quo.

An Alternate Universe Tony Stark Became Doctor Doom

Marvel Team-Up #2 by writer Robert Kirkman and artist Scott Kolins reverses those scenarios. Here, a Variant of Tony Stark from a dystopian Earth assumes Doom’s narrative role as a scientist envious of Reed Richards. Originally calling himself Iron Maniac, he forms the Doom alter ego and its requirements, even killing the Human Torch. This story could be one for MCU fans to keep an eye on: that Earth's Reed transports Tony to Earth-616. What follows is an inevitable and shocking confrontation between the heroes of the primary timeline and a Doctor Doom with a very familiar face.

Perhaps worst of all, a multidimensional group called the Exiles meets Emperor Stark in Exiles #23. Writer Judd Winick and penciler Kev Walker present an alternate iteration of Tony Stark, also called Iron Monarch, who seeks conquest at any cost. Playing a humanitarian in public and pulling strings in the shadows, he orchestrates a catastrophic Mutant War and positions Magneto as its figurehead. Tony then murders Magneto, earning the world's grateful trust and the American Presidency, and manufactures global disasters designed to keep the population dependent on him. Doctor Doom, Tony's best adversary, survives his reign the longest. Once Tony kills him, he dons Doom's cloak. Ironically, he's wearing the cloak when combat with the Hood leaves him with equivalent facial burns.

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Has Several Options for Robert Downey Jr.’s Doom

Whether Avengers: Doomsday is a major swing and a miss or a hit that crests high above the ballpark, combining Iron Man and Doctor Doom in some form isn’t, well, out of left field. Kevin Feige, the Russo Brothers, and returning scribe Stephen McFeely have several ready explanations for why one of Marvel Comics' most formidable villains will finally join the MCU while looking like its most iconic hero. If done wisely, Doomsday could pack as large of a punch as its source material — no matter whose metallic fist, Iron or Doom, does the punching.

Avengers: Doomsday premieres in U.S. theaters in May 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars will premiere in May 2027. Avengers: Endgame is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

