The Big Picture Marvel Studios announced the Russo brothers to direct the next Avengers with Doctor Doom as the villain, played by Robert Downey Jr.

Downey's return came as a shock, seen as a desperate move by Marvel to revitalize the MCU amidst recent struggles.

Downey's history with Marvel includes a meeting with Kevin Feige for the role of Doctor Doom in 2005's Fantastic Four.

It was the announcement heard around the world. At their panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios announced that Joe and Anthony Russo, the pair behind Infinity War and Endgame, would be returning to direct the fifth installment in the Avengers series and revealed that the villain of the upcoming movie, Avengers: Doomsday, would be none other than Victor von Doom, aka Doctor Doom. These announcements were nothing compared to the bombshell revelation that the actor playing The Fantastic Four's primary antagonist would be Robert Downey Jr., who arguably birthed the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his portrayal as Tony Stark/Iron Man. Downey emerged onto the stage donning the signature Doctor Doom attire like a rock star greeting his rowdy audience. There were various fan reactions to this news: shock, confusion, outrage, but none were entirely favorable. No matter how you feel about Marvel opting to return to a familiar name for the new overarching villain of the MCU, just know that, for Downey, playing Doctor Doom has been on his mind before.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Casting as Doctor Doom Came as a Shock

Ever since Downey walked off into the sunset with an emotional send-off in Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has been in a creative quagmire. With a combination of the pandemic, narrative exhaustion, and a failure to recapture the novelty of an extended universe, a wide audience has not embraced the MCU with the same level of admiration as they did five years ago. Amid Marvel's recent struggles financially and critically, Downey's potential return to the Iron Man suit would've represented a "break glass in case of an emergency" scenario for Kevin Feige. However, few could have prophesied that Downey would return playing a whole new character, one who happens to be one of the most popular in Marvel's library. For Marvel, the decision evokes desperation and a lack of direction.

After turning out a brilliant against-type performance as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer and winning his first Academy Award, it appeared that Downey found a righteous path in his post-Tony Stark career trajectory. Having revitalized his image and earned an unthinkable amount of money, audiences imagined he would now accept challenging roles and participate in auteur-driven/arthouse projects. He was grateful that Christopher Nolan allowed him to "work those other muscles," as in, returning to traditional acting away from green screen CGI-fests. However, his immediate retreat to the Marvel universe suggests that he is ultimately relying on muscle memory.

To the chagrin of the film community, perhaps playing the iconic Fantastic Four villain was a passion project of RDJ. Bringing a successful version of The Fantastic Four to the big screen is Marvel's next White Whale, as the series has failed to connect with a cinematic audience time and time again, starting with the ill-conceived Roger Corman 1994 production that was made solely to maintain the rights to the property. The two mid-2000s movies by Tim Story are mostly forgotten, and the most recent outing, Josh Trank's 2015 adaptation, is viewed as one of the great film fiascos of the last decade.

Robert Downey Jr. Met With Kevin Feige to Discuss Playing Doctor Doom in the 2005 'Fantastic Four'

Before he supervised the unprecedented interconnected film saga in the MCU, Kevin Feige was an executive producer of the 2005 Fantastic Four. During casting, he met with one actor who was not a major star at the time and was in dire need of a career rebound: Robert Downey Jr. In a retrospective about the original Iron Man, the 2008 film that kicked off the MCU, director Jon Favreau revealed that Feige had previously met with Downey to play Doctor Doom years before being cast as the eccentric weapons manufacturer. "I remember that Robert had come in for a general [meeting] on [Iron Man] and you had already met with him for Doctor Doom," Favreau told Feige. At the time, Downey was synonymous with being a once-gifted young actor who fell from grace, and he had pivoted into a supporting player, demonstrated in films such as Good Night, and Good Luck and A Scanner Darkly. When it came time to cast Tony Stark, Downey was already in Marvel's orbit, and Favreau knew from examining his headshot and the "spark in his eye," that he was the ideal candidate to lead this expanded universe. While he failed to obtain the role of Doctor Doom, which went to Nip/Tuck star Julian McMahon, he received a more than worthy consolation prize by instead being cast as Iron Man, which would go on to change the landscape of modern cinema.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Eyes Were Set on Being in Comic Book Movies Before 'Iron Man'

Following a series of legal troubles in the 1990s, Robert Downey Jr. made a concentrated effort to salvage his image in the public. After giving career-best performances in Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang (the movie that inspired Favreau to cast Downey as Tony Stark), and Zodiac, he had his eyes set on the increasingly popular world of comic book adaptations. Doctor Doom was not the only villain from a 2005 comic book movie that Downey tried out for, as he also met with his future collaborator, Christopher Nolan, to discuss playing the Scarecrow in Batman Begins. The actor recalled that his takeaway from the meeting was that "It’s not going to go anywhere." RDJ's future Oppenheimer co-star, Cillian Murphy, landed the part. Funnily enough, Murphy was a fan-casting favorite for Doctor Doom in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four movie. Even the casting department of superhero movies exists in a shared universe.

Across his soaring peaks to his rock-bottom valleys, Robert Downey Jr.'s career is endlessly fascinating. His pursuit of comic book adaptations doesn't feel accidental, as the genre allowed for an image reformation by inhabiting characters with rich iconographies for a wide audience. After forever changing the genre and the scope of blockbuster cinema with his performance as Tony Stark, Downey could probably get any uncommercial project off the ground with his name attached alone. Oppenheimer proved that Downey was not just a recognizable movie star but still had the chops to be a superb dramatic actor.

The combination of all these elements enhances the perplexing nature of RDJ's casting as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, two decades after he was first in consideration for the role. Not only is his participation in another expensive Marvel project a detriment to the trajectory of his career, but it also dilutes the seismic impact of his Iron Man legacy. Downey's casting as Doctor Doom is uninspired for a multitude of reasons, but for one, Marvel and Kevin Feige already tried this 20 years ago. Downey's bid to play the menacing Fantastic Four villain should've been a blip in his prolific career, but instead, it previewed the bizarre direction that his career would take.

