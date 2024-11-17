Before his mainstream comeback that sent his stock to the stratosphere, Robert Downey Jr. took part in an anthology film that explored sex, love, and its consequences. With a three-headed auteur hydra in Wong Kar-wai, Steven Soderbergh, and Michelangelo Antonioni at the helm, Eros is a fascinating project of sensual essence that blends three distinct directors’ visions. Composed of three stories, namely The Hand (Wong), Equilibrium (Soderbergh), and The Dangerous Thread of Things (Antonioni), the film originated as a tribute to Antonioni's directorial strokes. The idea was to have two other filmmakers influenced by his artistry direct the two other segments, formulating an artwork that would represent a spherical appreciation for the enigmatic mood pieces that epitomize his style. The result is a cinematic ménage à trois that leaves viewers pondering on the intricacies of promiscuity.

What Is 'Equilibrium' All About?

In the Soderbergh segment, Equilibrium, Nick Penrose (Robert Downey Jr.), a sex-dreaming advertising executive seeking help from his psychiatrist, Dr. Pearl (Alan Arkin). In the session, he reports that he has been having problems at work because of his long-standing bout with creative block. In addition, he has been having a recurring sensual dream about a woman in a hotel room. He tells his wife about the dream, which he considers a mistake, because rather than experiencing some form of comfort, it has unexpectedly strained his marriage. Dr. Pearl seems to be intrigued by this case, and in order to fully flesh out his patient's thoughts, he asks Penrose to lie on the sofa at the other end of the room, close his eyes, and revisit his dream. When Penrose lays supine on the sofa, Pearl begins to go about his real objective: him presumably hitting on a woman in the building across from theirs.

While Penrose describes his dream in vivid detail, Pearl becomes hilariously pre-occupied with his target. In signature Alan Arkin comic fashion, he grabs a small pair of binoculars and when that doesn't work out, he grabs a bigger one. He crafts a paper airplane, supposedly containing a message which he throws across the street, then starts to communicate in sign language, all the while Penrose is genuinely pouring his heart out. When Penrose wishes to stand up, Pearl firmly instructs him to remain in his seat, and use the rest of the hour to ponder on his dream. When he accedes, the psychiatrist rushes out of the room to meet his new acquaintance. The short ends with Penrose waking up in real life (or is he still in a dream?), with the woman in his dream as his wife, and Dr. Pearl in a toupee as his advertising partner.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Stellar Performance in 'Equilibrium'

Despite the umbrella concept of Eros, Soderbergh's Equilibrium is not anchored mainly on sex per se, but on the actions and motivations of the characters in pursuit of it. While Alan Arkin shines in this picture, and is definitely the flashier one in comparison, Robert Downey Jr.'s performance is responsible for driving this film's spirit. Downey Jr., may have been far from his career renaissance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point in time, but viewing of this picture shows the roots of his charismatic aura, which became his signature style. His character introduction immediately asserts this part of his screen presence. When Nick Penrose first appears on-screen, he is veiled in the lights seeping through the venetian blinds, in a noir-ish, chiaroscuro-infused frame. He possesses a holier-than-thou attitude, which seems to be completely dismissive of the "wonders" of psychiatry. He is a smooth talker, verbose in his subtle way of seeming to underestimate this transactional endeavor which he was somehow forced to participate in. Downey Jr. is in his element, the guy full of hubris who you want to either punch in the face, or enjoy a couple of beers with at the downtown pub. Whichever the case may be, one cannot deny the magnetizing quality he emits.

However, as the short progresses, viewers are treated to his more sensitive side. When he unveils the specifics of his dreams, Downey Jr. virtually transforms into a completely different person. His eyes show a certain vulnerability, revealing that his arrogance was a mask for his inner weakness. His mind is his most shining weapon, and the blade has completely dulled, and though his eyes are closed during this revelation, you can see the defenselessness seeping through his facial expressions. Dr. Pearl's childlike tendencies are the intended focus of this particular sequence, but amidst this humorous display, the opening of deep Nick Penrose's true emotions and feelings still remains the center of attention. This is a testament to Robert Downey Jr.'s talent. One can easily imagine that it was Tony Stark himself who was laying down on that sofa, years before his on-screen debut. His innate ability to mix the personality of a wildly conceited, self-centered jerk with the tenderness of a man lost in the world is a sight to behold, and not only did it become his artistic identity, but it is also the foundation of Soderbergh's short film.

'Equilibrium' Acts as the Unifying Thread of the 'Eros' Trio

Placed right in the middle of the pack, Steven Soderbergh's Equilibrium lies as the unifying thread of this sensual anthology film. Compared to the sultry and passionate romanticism of Wong Kar-wai's The Hand and the downright carnal and mystifying images of Michelangelo Antonioni's The Dangerous Thread of Things, it seems to be an anomaly, with nothing conspicuously sexual about it other than the fading memory of a woman in a dream. However, the subtlety with which it deals with the subject at hand is exactly what makes it so charming. Equilibrium delves with the idea of sex through its pursuit, and its presence in one's life is of the utmost importance. The carnal desire, as this short film strives to point out, is a necessity that provides stability for a lucid way of living life.

The main gist as to why a character like Pensworth decides to go to a psychiatrist, and the way a man of Dr. Pearl's stature acts so unprofessionally is because of the need for some form of sexual gratification. It might not be sexy the way it is, and in Eros, a film that is supposed to be about the very act itself, it might seem out of place, but it's not; it's exactly where it needs to be. Sex might be tantalizing in itself, but the way leading up to it is farcical, ludicrous, and even absurd. At the end of the day, we are all just like Nick Pensworth, searching for meaning to the answers that have been ruining one of life's most hedonistic, yet requisite pursuits. And we have one of Robert Downey Jr.s most nuanced movie performances to show what the absence of such does to us.

