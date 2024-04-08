The Big Picture Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Iron Man revived his career and he's willing to return to the franchise happily.

The character of Tony Stark aka Iron Man is synonymous with Robert Downey Jr. The Academy Award-winning actor kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his famous words “I’m Iron Man,” in 2008 and the rest is history. While 2019’s Avengers: Endgame brought his long-term stint to a very sacred end, fans often wish for him to return to the fan-favorite franchise in some capacity. And to fans’ joy, in a recent interview with Esquire Magazine, the actor has revealed that he’ll be happy to be back.

Iron Man is said to be the career reviving character for Downey Jr., who has had the longest stint in the MCU. After completing the Iron Man trilogy, Tony Stark returned to mentor our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man (Tom Holland) as well as going on some team missions in the following Avengers movies. From millions of fans around the world, there’s no difference between the onscreen quick wit, sarcastic, billionaire philanthropist and of-screen equally quirky Downey Jr. When inquired about his possible return to the franchise, the actor didn’t hesitate in responding positively, “Happily.” He said, “It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me.”

The actor further went on to explain that he completely trusts Kevin Feige, Marvel head and the mastermind behind the interconnected franchise. “And look, I always say, ‘Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige.’ It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win.” Back in 2008, Downey Jr’s career was on a downward graph when he was cast as Iron Man by Feige and movie director Jon Favreau, and it became the most successful bet on an actor in movie history.

What’s Next for Robert Downey Jr?

Downey Jr. recently won an Oscar for his performance as Lewis Strauss in Cillian Murphy-led Oppenheimer. After playing the iconic Iron Man character for over a decade, Downey Jr stripped down all the showmanship and let the actor in him shine with an impeccable portrayal of Strauss, the businessman turned government official who conflicted with the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. He’ll be next seen in Apple TV’s The Sympathizer, where he’ll be seen in different roles starring alongside Hoa Xuande, Sandra Oh and more. Wife and producing partner of the actor, Susan Downey, also recently revealed that Sherlock 3 is a priority for the actor and will be done “when it’s right, with the right people.” The third installment in the franchise is long due and fans will certainly love to see Downey Jr., as Sherlock once more.