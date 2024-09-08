During a recent interview at the Toronto International Film Festival while promoting his latest film Unstoppable, Don Cheadle sat down with Collider’s Steve Weintraub and shed some light on Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU. In the conversation, Cheadle was asked about the recent news of Downey being cast as Doctor Doom, a move that has caused quite a stir among Marvel fans. Downey, who famously played Tony Stark/Iron Man in nine MCU films, will now step into the villainous role of Victor von Doom in the upcoming Avengers films, starting with Avengers: Doomsday and continuing into Avengers: Secret Wars.

The announcement was made during Marvel's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, surprising fans with Downey’s casting as the iconic Fantastic Four adversary, Victor Von Doom. Downey himself addressed the crowd with the playful line, “New mask, same task. What'd I tell you, I like playing complicated characters,” as he teased his adoring public in one of the most shocking casting announcements in recent memory.

When Weintraub inquired about any future commitments for Secret Wars, Cheadle joked, "I'm not sure what you're talking about." He continued to play along with the Marvel secrecy, adding, "I’ve heard of a Russo Brother. There are two?" With a laugh, he emphasized, "You know I can't talk about that stuff."

Don Cheadle Was Rather Surprised

However, when pressed on his reaction to Downey’s casting as the iconic Fantastic Four villain, Cheadle revealed his initial thoughts, exclaiming, "I was like, 'What the f*ck?'" He elaborated, stating that everything in the MCU is still fluid: "They're rewriting, they're reworking, and so I honestly can't even tease anything."

Cheadle also touched on the fact that the Secret Wars production is still in flux, with scripts being rewritten and schedules moving around. "The red dot," Cheadle joked, referring to the secrecy surrounding Marvel projects. In his playful banter with Weintraub, Cheadle remarked, "You know more than I know. You're giving me information," when Weintraub pointed out that Joe Russo is busy working on Citadel Season 2.

While Cheadle couldn't confirm anything about his involvement in Secret Wars, his reaction to Downey's casting as Doctor Doom reflects the same surprise and excitement that many fans feel. Marvel’s plans for Secret Wars are still under wraps, but it’s clear that both fans and cast members alike are eagerly awaiting what’s next in the MCU.

