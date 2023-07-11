With Robert Downey Jr. having firmly become one of the most beloved and recognizable actors in Hollywood today, it's easy to forget that things weren't always this way. There was a time, before The Avengers, before Iron Man, that Downey Jr. wasn't such a sure bet for studios, and it's because of this that the films the actor has named most important to his career may surprise you. Speaking with The New York Times, the star named not his turn as the MCU's Tony Stark, but his appearance in 2006's The Shaggy Dog, and the 2020 dud Dolittle as those most crucial to his career.

The Shaggy Dog saw the star appear as a sinister doctor who had Tim Allen's character transform into its titular Bearded Collie. The film was met with largely negative reviews, currently sitting at a measly 26% approval rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. However, it was crucial to resuscitating the star's career, with Downey Jr. calling it "the film that got Disney saying they would insure me." While Downey Jr. may have become synonymous with Marvel's high-tech armor-clad Avenger, being an instrumental part of turning the studio's cinematic universe into the cultural landmark it is today, his casting was initially considered a risk. In April 1996, the actor was arrested for possession of heroin, cocaine, and an unloaded gun. Downey Jr.'s appearance in The Shaggy Dog was his comeback.

Dolittle was another flop for the actor, though one from which Downey Jr. took a valuable lesson. “I finished the Marvel contract and then hastily went into what had all the promise of being another big, fun, well-executed potential franchise in Dolittle,” he said. "I had some reservations. Me and my team seemed a little too excited about the deal and not quite excited enough about the merits of the execution. But at that point I was bulletproof. I was the guru of all genre movies."

Dolittle Taught Downey Jr. A Valuable Lesson

Naming it "the second most important film" of his career, he called Dolittle "a two-and-a-half-year wound of squandered opportunity." The family blockbuster had a budget of $175 million, but bombed upon its release in January 2020, garnering some the worst reviews of the star's career. Despite this, Downey Jr. credits the film with forcing him to revaluate his priorities in the post-MCU phase of his career. Dolittle was produced by he and his wife, Susan Downey, under Team Downey Productions; "the stress it put on my missus as she rolled her sleeves up to her armpits to make it even serviceable enough to bring to market was shocking," he said. "After that point — what’s that phrase? Never let a good crisis go to waste? — we had this reset of priorities and made some changes in who our closest business advisers were."

Downey Jr. returns to theaters later this month as he appears in Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated Oppenheimer. The film opens on July 21 via Universal Pictures. Check out the trailer below: