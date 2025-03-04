There aren't too many other actors in Hollywood right now that are as much of a household name as the one and only Robert Downey Jr. With impressive works before and after his explosion of popularity in Iron Man, Downey Jr. has a resume unlike any other. With the recent announcement that he'll be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Victor von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, people find themselves looking back on Downey Jr.'s resume of films.

While he's got some incredible films in his catalog, there are some Downey Jr. films that simply cannot be ignored and many would consider essential to both his career and anyone looking to watch his best hits. Whether it be a film that started one of the biggest franchises in cinema history or provides one of his best performances, there are plenty of "essential" films to remember in his career.

10 'Short Cuts' (1993)

Directed by Robert Altman

Image via Fine Line Pictures

While it was all the way back in 1993, Short Cuts still has a big impact on his career today, through the domino effect of the factors that made this a good gig for him. After starring in Chaplin, eyes were on Downey Jr. and Short Cuts gave him the opportunity to show how well he can stand up alongside industry titans like Jack Lemmon and Julianne Moore.

So, while it didn't prove to be a gigantic building block in the construction of his career, the fact that he gained so much credibility through how well he was able to act with his co-stars was still very important for the younger actor. It may not be a huge building block, but it's important enough that if it were removed, things could have gone much differently.