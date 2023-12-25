Robert Downey Jr. had one of the most incredible comebacks in cinema history back in 2008. Downey’s career was seemingly unsalvageable in the early 20th century following a string of financial disappointments and personal scandals. However, the Chaplin star made a major comeback when he appeared in both Iron Man and Tropic Thunder in the same year, receiving commercial success for the former and critical acclaim for the latter, including an Oscar nomination.

The actor's career has very much become defined by the role of Iron Man and his larger-than-life presence in the MCU. However, Downey’s filmography is far richer than audiences think, having starred in many films that remain unfairly overlooked. Whether because of their age, unconventional plots, or lack of commercial success, these movies are among Robert Downey Jr.'s most underrated.

10 'Back to School' (1986)

Director: Alan Metter

Is there a better “back-to-school” movie than the appropriately titled Back to School? The film features one of Rodney Dangerfield’s most hilarious performances as Thornton Melon, an aging man who decides to attend university alongside his son Jason (Keith Gordon). Although Thorton’s presence initially stands out compared to the other university students, he eventually finds a place alongside Jason and his best friend, Derek Lutz (Downey). The film is certainly one of Dangerfield’s best, and Downey holds his own during some of the most iconic comedic sequences.

Back to School features a great comedic performance from Dangerfield, who proved he could be a protagonist and not just a supporting character, like in Caddyshack. It could have easily been just a series of gags, but Back to School does a remarkable job lampooning cliches within college comedies. Although a considerable success at the time of its release, its current standing isn't as large or influential as other 80s comedies. Alas, Back to School deserves the same recognition as the other comedy classics that defined the decade.

9 'Chef' (2014)

Director: Jon Favreau

Given how much Downey owes to his Iron Man and Iron Man 2 director, it made sense that he would appear in Favreau’s 2014 passion project, Chef. Favreau stars as the emotional chef Carl Casper, who suffers a midlife crisis after having a mental breakdown at work. Carl attempts to revive his career by launching a food truck, which attracts the skepticism of his ex-wife, Inez (Sofia Vergara). Downey appears as Marvin, an ex-boyfriend of Inez’s who helps Carl settle on a food truck. Marvin does his best to make Carl uncomfortable in a particularly humorous interaction.

While Chef is a much smaller film compared to Favreau's more popular blockbusters, it's also his most intimate and heartfelt story to date. Downey's performance, albeit small, helped shine a light on a project that may not have received as much attention otherwise. Even so, the film failed to earn much recognition from critics or audiences, turning it into an underrated comedy gem from the 2010s.

Director: Todd Phillips

Downey often plays idiosyncratic side characters, but he actually got to play the straight man in Todd Phillips’ 2010 comedy Due Date. Downey stars as Peter Highman, an architect who is on the way to witness the birth of his child when he shares an unexpected encounter with the quirky loner Ethan Tremblay (Zack Galifianakis). The pair have excellent chemistry; although Peter initially grows irritated by nearly everything that Ethan does, the two men eventually find common ground and agree to work together. It’s hilarious to watch Downey grow increasingly agitated anytime Galifianakis opens his mouth.

Due Date gives Downey the rare opportunity to be vulnerable, a refreshing twist for the actor. While the film itself is guilty of incorporating some cliches common within the buddy comedy genre, Downey's understated performance allows the film to be much more heartfelt than it would have been otherwise. The film did solid business at the box office, but its legacy has been largely overshadowed by Downey Jr., Galifianakis, and Phillips' future efforts.

7 'The Pick-up Artist' (1987)

Director: James Toback

It’s easy to forget that before Downey joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he was one of the original members of “The Brat Pack.” The Pick-up Artist stars Downey as womanizing young man Jack Jericho, who prides himself on never settling on just one girlfriend. However, Jack is forced to question his lifestyle after he begins to fall for the redhead museum tour guide Randy (Molly Ringwald). It was an interesting case where Downey’s character matured as the film continued; Jack realized that he might find true happiness by committing to Randy.

The Pick-up Artist isn't necessarily heralded as one of the best Brat Pack films but hints at Downey's leading man abilities. He successfully generates empathy for a character who makes some morally dubious decisions. While Downey would go on to do bigger and better things, The Pick-up Artist was the underrated film that gave him a breakout role.

6 'Charlie Barlett' (2007)

Director: Jon Poll

Despite being the endearing young heartthrob in many coming-of-age films, Downey got to play the villain in the underrated 2007 teen dramedy Charlie Bartlett. The late Anton Yelchin stars as the titular teen hero Charlie, a privileged prep school flunker who is forced to attend public high school. Downey co-stars as Charlie’s new archenemy, the overly strict principal Nathan Gardner. Gardner and Charlie may start as rivals, but it’s evident that Gardner is only hard on his students because of how unfulfilled he feels by his job. Gardner admits to Charlie that he actually preferred being a teacher in a particularly heartwarming sequence.

While there are many films about inspirational teachers, Charlie Bartlett deserves credit for taking a realistic look at the flaws within the public education system. Downey's character shows that it's the system that has failed, not Gardner, as he can only fulfill the requirements of the position. Although few people paid attention to Charlie Bartlett upon its initial release, it has aged remarkably well, making it ideal for a rediscovery.

5 'Soapdish' (1991)

Director: Michael Hoffman

Downey spent many years appearing on classic sitcoms like Ally McBeal, so it made sense that he would star in a film that made fun of what working on a comedy show actually looked like. The 1991 comedy Soapdish explores the chaotic production of a fictional soap opera and provides some genuine insights into the effort that it takes to create a great comedy. Downey appears as the idiosyncratic producer David Seton Barnes, who simply tries to rope in all the eccentric personalities that are involved in the show’s production.

Soapdish satirizes the pretentious nature of actors, but the larger-than-life performances from Kevin Kline and Sally Field wouldn't have been as entertaining if it wasn't for the subtle humor that Downey added. Prophetic and insightful, Soapdish's commentary on the cyclical nature of television productions continues to be relevant today.

4 'A Guide To Recognizing Your Saints' (2006)

Director: Dito Montiel

A Guide To Recognizing Your Saints features one of Downey’s more mature and reflective performances. He stars as the author Dito Montiel, who reminisces about the stressful circumstances surrounding his youth as he works in Los Angeles. The film features flashbacks that incorporate Shia Labeouf as a younger version of Dito. Interestingly, A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints was released just a few years prior to Downey’s comeback, adding a metatextual layer to his performance.

While not widely seen at the time of its initial release, A Guide To Recognizing Your Saints is an intricate depiction of how memory influences artistry. It stands out as one of the best films about writers, a powerful and insightful look into the creative process. Its fourth wall breaks and kinetic editing give A Guide To Recognizing Your Saints strong stylistic elements, while the dichotomy of Labeouf and Downeys' performances make it an underrated gem about the loss of childhood innocence.

3 'Richard III' (1995)

Director: Richard Loncraine

While Downey is best known for his comedies and comic book roles, that doesn’t mean he can’t also do a little Shakespeare. Downey co-starred as the English nobleman Anthony Woodville, 2nd Earl Rivers, in the 1995 adaptation of Richard III. The film inserts Shakespeare’s text into a version of fascist Britain that parallels the first two world wars. It was an interesting case in which Downey’s character is integral to the story but doesn’t play a particularly large role. Rivers’ death at the hands of the titular Richard III (Ian McKellen) is only part of the future King’s wicked plan.

Despite its alternative historical backdrop, Richard III retains the dialogue of the original Shakespeare play. While this could have caused a clash of tones, Richard III does a great job of showing how the themes of the original text are relevant, regardless of which point in history they are covering. The film's intriguing approach alienated audiences, and not even intense acclaim from critics could make it more appealing to the masses. Today, Richard III remains grossly underappreciated despite its bold and uncompromising take on Shakespeare's seminal text.

2 'Wonder Boys' (2000)

Director: Curtis Hanson

Wonder Boys is a very empathetic film about the trials and tribulations of being a writer. Downey’s future MCU co-star Michael Douglas gives one of the best performances of his career as Professor Grady Tripp, an aging author who finds a protégé in the young writer James Leer (Tobey Maguire). The relationship between Grady and James is quite profound, but Downey inserts a healthy dosage of comedic relief as Grady’s idiosyncratic editor, Terry Crabtree.

It's easy to overlook Wonder Boys because it does not sensationalize the writing process. Indeed, the film was a notorious box office flop despite two different releases in February and November 2000. Still, Wonder Boys is the kind of gentle, thoughtful film that works better when discovered rather than when being sought. It remains largely unseen, but those who have experienced it have probably never forgotten it.

1 'A Scanner Darkly' (2006)

Director: Richard Linklater

A Scanner Darkly was Richard Linklater’s second animated film that used rotoscoping technology after his experimental 2001 drama Waking Life. While Waking Life felt closer to Linklater’s Before films in its tone, A Scanner Darkly was a science fiction thriller that focused on an undercover operation led by police officer Bob Arctor (Keanu Reeves). Downey appears as James Barris, a drug addict that Bob tries to utilize to gain information about a larger crime syndicate. Downey makes the audience empathize with a character who is obviously suffering due to his addiction.

Although far from one of Linklater's best films, A Scanner Darkly uses its creative animation style to its fullest. The rotoscoping feels like an appropriate way to tell the story and not just a gimmick. Although some animated films are emotionally impenetrable, Downey and his co-stars bring so much specificity to their performances, making the film feel like a slice-of-life entry. A Scanner Darkly's visual style, challenging themes, and unorthodox approach make it a hard sell for audiences, explaining why it remains such an underrated gem in the filmographies of everyone involved.

