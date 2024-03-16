The Big Picture Winning an Oscar is the pinnacle of an actor's career, and Robert Downey Jr.'s win for Oppenheimer is well-deserved.

Despite his SNL stint being forgettable, Downey's career resurgence and success in dramatic roles are undeniable.

Other SNL alums like Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy have received Oscar nominations, but none have won like Robert Downey Jr.

Winning an Academy Award is undoubtedly the highest honor any actor, director, or craftsperson can receive in their career. For Robert Downey Jr., an Oscar is the ultimate capstone of a career defined by highs and lows. The Oscar statuette often recognizes not just a performance, in Downey's case, his against-type turn as the vindictive Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, but an entire career, and his career is a dramatic arc worthy of a Shakespearean drama. Hidden beneath all the turmoil and triumph of Downey's career arc is the actor's brief stint on Saturday Night Live, making Downey the first and only cast member to win an Academy Award. However, Downey, in what may be a surprise to some, is not the lone SNL alum to be recognized by the Academy via nomination.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Career is Defined by Highs and Lows

Robert Downey Jr.'s win for Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer was not much of a surprise heading into Oscar night, but it does not lessen the credibility and significance of his accomplishment. A career filled with downfalls and comebacks, Downey's promise as the next great movie star, which amounted to an Oscar nomination for playing Charlie Chaplin in the eponymous biopic, was ruined by personal woes and substance abuse. After years of steady character actor work, Downey, the son of the indie iconoclast filmmaker, Robert Downey Sr., rose from mainstream obscurity and ascended to the peak of fame of prominence as the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he portrayed Tony Stark/Iron Man. When his MCU reign concluded, passionate moviegoers were concerned if years of being a cog in the franchise filmmaking machine undermined his prowess as an actor of real weight and magnitude. The role of Lewis Strauss, who orchestrates the character assassination of the titular J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) in Christopher Nolan's cinematic sensation, proved the doubters wrong. As sinister, envious, and resentful as Strauss is, Downey's spellbinding performance lends sympathy to the tragic complex of the character.

Some readers might think that Robert Downey Jr. being a former Saturday Night Live cast member is a fabrication. His SNL stint was real, although he belongs to an era that the popular NBC sketch show would like to forget. A member of the 1985-86 season, Downey never had a chance for success in this format, as the series was stuck in a creative valley. After a brief hiatus, Lorne Michaels returned as showrunner for this season and brought in an unorthodox group of actors to fill out his stock company. RDJ, whose uncle, Jim Downey, was the show's most prolific writer, seemed equipped to partake in sketch comedy, as his film persona is widely celebrated for his quick wit and acumen for improvisation. Despite his promise, he could never overcome the greater failure that lingered with SNL in that period and the general audience disconnect. In Rolling Stone's 2015 ranking of the then 145 cast members in the show's history, Downey was ranked at #145.

How Have Other 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Fared at the Academy Awards?

Most actors revere the art of comedic performance. Making someone laugh is arguably the most difficult task that any actor can be assigned, yet rarely does the most prestigious artistic awards body in the world, the Academy, honor the work of comic actors. For the plethora of SNL alum who successfully ventured into films, including Chevy Chase, Mike Myers, Will Ferrell, and Maya Rudolph, the chance at an Oscar is an unrealistic scenario--unless you take a serious pivot. The Academy's actor voting branch is fond of comedic performers who display gravitas. Three of SNL's most renowned cast members, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Eddie Murphy have each received one Oscar nomination as a result of work that undermines their established identities. These nods were for Driving Miss Daisy, Lost in Translation, and Dreamgirls, respectively.

This group is what most people would immediately think of when prompted to think of SNL cast members who also received Oscar nods, but there are a handful of other nominations that are even more unexpected and forgotten. Before he ever performed live in New York on Saturday nights, Randy Quaid, in his early 20s, earned an Oscar nod alongside Jack Nicholson in the Hal Ashby New Hollywood hangout comedy, The Last Detail. Joan Cusack is remembered for many things, but a stint on SNL is likely not one of them. Just after appearing as a cast member, she received a nomination for the Mike Nichols dramedy, Working Girl. Coincidentally, Quaid, Cusack, and Robert Downey Jr. were all co-stars during the infamous 1985-86 season of SNL.

Additionally, Saturday Night Live talent was represented by the Academy in three other instances besides acting. The inaugural season of SNL is packed with legendary icons, including Murray, Aykroyd, Chase, John Belushi, and Gilda Radner, but the most forgotten cast member is George Coe, who only primarily appeared uncredited throughout his lone season. Pre-SNL, Coe received an Oscar nomination for Best Live Action Short for co-directing The Dove, a 1968 parody of the films of Ingmar Bergman. Michael McKean has had a storied career in the industry as a frequent player in Christopher Guest movies and as a dramatic breakthrough in Better Call Saul. He also had a brief stint on the NBC sketch series during the mid-90s. Best Original Song, which often recognizes an eclectic group of tunes, awarded McKean with a nomination in 2003 for his song, "A Kiss at the End of the Rainbow," for the Guest mockumentary, A Mighty Wind. Bridesmaids was a surprising hit with the Academy in 2011, as not only did breakout star Melissa McCarthy receive an acting nod, but co-writer and SNL staple Kristen Wiig earned a nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy Almost Went Home with an Oscar

Image via Focus Features

Anyone who follows the Oscars race knows that just because you're nominated, it doesn't mean that you have a favorable shot at winning. In an age of countless precursor awards and extensive media coverage of campaigns, most awards offer little surprise. Dan Aykroyd had a near-zero chance of upsetting the rise of an acting powerhouse in Denzel Washington in Glory in 1989. For his fellow SNL alum and Ghostbusting colleague, Bill Murray flirted with being etched into Oscar history for his untapped dramatic chops in Sofia Coppola's indie darling, Lost in Translation. Despite winning a BAFTA award, a pivotal precursor to the Oscars, Murray was upended by Sean Penn, who poured his heart into Clint Eastwood's stirring drama, Mystic River. This moment was forever immortalized by Murray's dispirited reaction upon hearing Penn's name called at the ceremony.

Eddie Murphy, who brought his versatile charisma as an actor and singer in Dreamgirls, looked like the prohibitive favorite to win Best Supporting Actor at the 2006 Oscars and break the ice as the first SNL alum to take home a trophy. The Screen Actors Guild Awards are generally an indicative precursor to acting honors at the Oscars. Since 2016, every winner for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor at the SAG Awards has matched the winner for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars. Murphy looked to follow that trend when he won for Dreamgirls, but he was upset by Alan Arkin's lovable performance in Little Miss Sunshine. An urban legend that Murphy lost the Oscar as a result of the untimely release of Norbit, Murphy's critically loathed broad comedy featuring the actor's recurring fat suits and funny voices, began to formulate. As the theory suggests, voters couldn't stomach handing an award to someone who had just released an abjectly low-brow movie like Norbit, which opened around the time of voting. Murphy reportedly was so appalled by losing that he left the ceremony early.

Unlike the agonizing feeling of sudden defeat, Robert Downey Jr. cruised to an Academy Award. From the moment he was captured by Christopher Nolan's pristine IMAX photography in Oppenheimer, his Oscar was inevitable. Not only was this a career achievement, but this was a deserved honor for his impeccable performance. Downey's victory will forever be associated with being the first Oscar to be awarded to a former Saturday Night Live cast member, even if Downey's stint on the show was unmemorable.

