The Big Picture Robert Downey Jr. believes that his best acting went unnoticed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to genre snobbery.

After the critical failure of Dolittle, Downey felt exposed and vulnerable, but it taught him valuable lessons and led to his involvement in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Despite rumors, Downey will not be returning to the MCU, and Marvel executives have expressed the importance of preserving the significance of his character's arc in Avengers: Endgame.

Robert Downey Jr. is receiving some of the best notices of his long and storied career following his turn as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, with a win at the Golden Globes closely followed up by a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. But Downey believes he's done some of his best acting to date recently, and that it's not been spotted by critics because of something that could be construed as snobbery.

Downey's decade-long contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man/Tony Stark is considered by many to be the outstanding performance in the entire franchise, with his pathos-laden turn in Avengers: Endgame a magnificent farewell to the series which got him back on his feet in 2008 and sent him off as the biggest actor on the planet by 2019. Downey's next project, Dolittle, was critically reviled and failed to hit the spot with audiences.

The star recently chatted with Rob Lowe for Thursday's episode of the latter's Literally! podcast, where he opened up about feeling like Dolittle "just didn't work," especially after his time in the MCU. However, he felt it taught him a valuable lesson that left him in a better place to be picked up by someone like Nolan, who cast him as the unorthodox villain of his historical epic in a daring and winning move.

"I felt so exposed after being in the cocoon of Marvel where I think I did some of the best work I will ever do, but it went a little bit unnoticed because of the genre. I did myself a favor, because the rug was pulled so definitively out from underneath me and all the things that I was leaning on as opposed to what my understanding of confidence and security was, boy did they evaporate. And it rendered me teachable. And the crazy thing is they say when the student is ready, the Nolan will come. I mean, the teacher will come. And that's what happened."

Will Robert Downey Jr. Come Back to Marvel?

Despite reports to the contrary, Downey will not — currently — be heading back to the MCU any time soon. Marvel President Kevin Feige and Endgame co-director Joe Russo both told Vanity Fair that Downey had done his time on the franchise, with Feige stating they had "worked hard" to earn the moment.

“We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again. We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way.”

Oppenheimer is available on digital now, and will be streaming on Peacock from February 16th.