Another fan favorite book series is getting the silver screen treatment, and to add to the excitement, a top tier production company will be behind it all. Donald E. Westlake's — or Richard Stark as he is known under his pseudonym — thrilling crime fiction series Parker is officially being adapted for Prime Video. To bring the project to life, Prime Video has enlisted the help of Team Downey, a production company run by Joel Silver, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey. Marvel fans everywhere that have been sorely missing Downey Jr. in the superhero films will also be happy to know that along with producing, the actor is set to star in the upcoming film series and television pieces.

First up, audiences will be presented with the feature Play Dirty. In it, we’ll be introduced to Parker (Downey Jr.), a cutthroat, one of a kind, professional thief who takes his line of work dead serious. Becoming the best in the biz didn’t come to Parker overnight, it took loads of hard work and dedication to the craft with a healthy side of not wanting to end up behind bars. The film will be directed by Shane Black, who worked with Charles Mondry and Anthony Bagarozzi to pen the screenplay. Joining with the production power of Team Downey will be Marc Toberoff, with Ezra Emanuel co-producing.

These new Parker based projects won't be the first time the world-class thief’s story has been put into the works in Hollywood. Following his first introduction in the 1962 book, The Hunter, Parker would become the focal point in a whopping twenty-three other works from Westlake. Eventually the crime thriller stories would catch the eye of some of Hollywood’s best and brightest with films, such as the Jason Statham starring Parker, Mel Gibson-headed Payback, and Robert Duvall-led The Outfit making waves on screens everywhere.

Amazon has been churning out spy content lately, with another book-turned-film, All the Old Knives, soon making landfall on Prime Video and select theaters across the United States on April 8. With the success of book to screen adaptations, specifically in the crime and thriller based genres, tied with the big names backing and tapping in to star, we are sure that Parker will be another hit for Amazon. While nothing else is yet known surrounding what other projects we can expect to see from the Westlake series, we’re looking forward to what stories they’ll choose to tell and who will be signed on to tell them.

