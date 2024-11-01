Captain America: Civil War is a landmark comic book superhero event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Interestingly, one of the film's most pivotal scenes almost did not happen as it appears in the final cut. In the scene, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), aka Iron Man, visits the apartment of one May Parker (Marisa Tomei) and Peter Parker (Tom Holland), aka Spider-Man. Stark reveals that he knows Peter is the New York City hero called Spider-Man and wants Peter's help in his fight against Captain America (Chris Evans). The scene is crucial to the sequel and the MCU since it establishes Tony and Peter's close relationship and bond. The significant story arc unfolds across multiple films in the MCU over several years. During a recent appearance on the Rich Roll Podcast, Holland revealed that a timely intervention by Downey saved his introductory scene from being severely cut down from the final product. In other words, we have Downey to thank for one of Spider-Man's best scenes in the MCU.

Tom Holland's Audition Scene Was Severely Cut Down After He Landed the Role

During his chat with Rich Roll, Holland revealed that he had to memorize an eight-page-long scene featuring Tony Stark and Peter Parker. Thankfully, Holland's screen test with Downey went well, and he landed the highly coveted role of Spider-Man. However, after earning the role and arriving on set, Holland discovered that the scene he auditioned with was significantly reduced from as many as eight pages to only two. Holland explained, "When I got to set after I got the gig, my scene had been cut down significantly from what I did in the audition. It was now maybe two pages."

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Thankfully, Downey spoke up on Holland's behalf, asking directors Anthony and Joe Russo, "Where did all of the kid’s lines go?" The Russos argued with Downey that the film's script was so gargantuan that they couldn't dedicate the extra time to Holland’s audition scene. Civil War was an epic film featuring a gigantic cast, and it required juggling many characters and subplots. It was necessary to continue the storyline of Steve Rogers and his best friend, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), along with servicing all the other Avengers and MCU supporting characters who appear throughout the film. In a crowded movie such as this, providing each character with sufficient screen time proved to be a delicate balancing act. However, Downey was undeterred regarding Holland's debut scene.

Robert Downey Jr. Fought to Keep Tom Holland's Debut Scene Intact

Close

Downey stuck to his guns regarding Peter's introduction, insisting the directors shoot the scene as originally written during the audition. Holland went on during Rich Roll, "Downey was the one who said, 'No, you’re going to want to spend time on this. Let's shoot the whole thing from the audition. You can always cut it, but you're going to want to have it.'" Despite Downey's suggestion that the Russos could cut part of the scene later on, Holland's introductory scene remained intact, with cooler heads recognizing its importance to the grander MCU plan. The important scene introduces Peter Parker, Aunt May, Peter’s superhero identity of Spider-Man, his living conditions, his high IQ, and it begins to depict the bond between Peter and Tony. Eventually, Tony becomes Peter's mentor and father figure, something crucial to both characters' development across the MCU.

If most of the scene had been cut, the audience might not have fallen in love with Holland's Peter and invested in Peter’s close relationship with Tony over multiple films. Downey's insistence arguably saved Spider-Man's role in Civil War and the larger MCU overall. Fortunately, the scene was given the proper time to breathe in the final cut, and the foundation of Tony and Peter's relationship resonated with audiences, just as it did across The Infinity Saga. This was not only one of the most important scenes in Civil War, but the MCU.

Tom Holland Wants to Pay It Forward with the Next Generation

Image via Marvel Studios

Much like how Downey helped Holland early in his career, Holland would love to assist another young actor in the same way, perhaps with someone who might portray Miles Morales, another young man who takes on the mantle of Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe. As Holland added during the podcast appearance, "If I’m lucky to bring Miles Morales into the MCU, I’d love to do for a young kid what Downey did for me." Holland might get that wish granted sooner rather than later. He is on board to return to the role in the currently untitled Spider-Man 4 for the MCU and expects to start shooting the upcoming sequel later next summer.

For now, Spidey fans can check out Holland’s adventures as Spider-Man in the MCU, which are all streaming now on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+