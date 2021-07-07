Robert Downey Sr., the maverick filmmaker who directed the counter-culture classic Putney Swope and the father of Robert Downey Jr., has passed away from Parkinson's at the age of 85. Downey Jr. had also recently been discussing his father's work. In an interview with Howard Stern, the longtime actor spoke about Martin Scorsese's comments on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how he appreciates Scorsese for the work he's doing to preserve his father's films, archiving them for generations to see for years to come. In an Instagram post, Downey Jr. shared a message about his father and praised him with his struggle through Parkinson's as well as with his work as a filmmaker.

"RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021…Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s ..he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout..According to my stepmoms [sp] calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years," Downey Jr. wrote in an Instagram post, going on to praise his stepmother: "Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you."

RELATED: How the MCU Was Made: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and Crafting the Beginning of the Endgame

Downey Sr. gave his son one of his first roles in the movie Pound, and there was clearly an appreciation between the two for their work in cinema. Along with his heartfelt message about his father, Downey Jr. also shared a black-and-white picture of his father as a younger man. Downey Jr. has often praised his father in posts for Father's Day and in interviews, clearly respecting the filmmaker, and it is a sad moment for fans of both Downey Sr. and Downey Jr. as well. Downey Jr. also recently had to say goodbye to his longtime friend and assistant Jimmy Rich due to a tragic car accident.

Our thoughts are with the Downey family during this difficult time. Downey Jr.'s tribute to his father can be viewed below:

KEEP READING: How the MCU Was Made: ‘Iron Man 3’ and Crafting That Mandarian Twist

Share Share Tweet Email

'Mission: Impossible's Opening Scene Was Changed After a Note From George Lucas, Reveals Brian De Palma De Palma screened an early cut of the film for Lucas, after which De Palma ordered reshoots to add a new opening scene.

Read Next

Rachel Leishman (115 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman