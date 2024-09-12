If there’s one thing Robert Downey Jr. has nailed throughout his extensive career, it’s versatility. From his Oscar-nominated role as the iconic titular character in Chaplin, to his memorable role as Tony Stark in the Iron Man franchise, it’s clear that he knows his way around a script. Here’s the thing, not all his projects have been top-notch and the actor isn’t afraid to admit it. In 1998, Downey Jr. stepped into the supporting role of Special Agent John Royce in the action movie U.S. Marshals. It’s a lesser-known sequel to the critically acclaimed Harrison Ford film, The Fugitive. It’s no secret that The Fugitive was both a critical and commercial success, but the same can’t be said about U.S. Marshals which simply failed to tap into the same magic.

The movie itself is centered on Tommy Lee Jones’s character, U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard. He’s in a cat-and-mouse chase, tracking down a fugitive played by Wesley Snipes. Downey Jr. steps in as a DSS agent who gets caught up in the thrilling chase. It’s safe to say that this was a unique pick for Downey Jr. as his extensive filmography, which features everything from drama to superhero blockbusters, rarely features traditional action. However, his experience with U.S. Marshals, in particular, left a bitter taste in his mouth and affected how he picked roles in the future.

Robert Downey Jr. Joined 'U.S. Marshals' for Personal Reasons, but He Despised It

While Robert Downey Jr. maybe not sing the praises of U.S. Marshals, he had solid and, dare we say, honorable reasons for taking on the role. At the time, he was in the process of reviving his career, so playing a major role in what was seemingly a guaranteed hit was a smart move. While we can assume that the pay was sizable, the real inspiration behind his choice was his son. When explaining his motivation, he said in “The Fall and Rise of the Comeback Kid” by Ben Falk, “I thought maybe there was something I was missing, and what I really needed to do was to be in one of those films that I love taking my kid to.”

Unfortunately, even during the making of U.S. Marshals, Downey didn’t have a great time. He quickly grew tired of the role and admitted that he found it draining. Besides that, he also famously joked in Falk's book, “I’d rather wake up in jail for a TB test than wake up another morning knowing I’m going to the set.” The character he played, whom he referred to as "Johnny Handgun," felt unwholesome and as for the movie itself, he referred to it as “possibly the worst action movie of all time.” At the end of the day, he was left feeling spiritually burnt out and disappointed. In fact, if you’re wondering why you haven’t really seen many Robert Downey action movies floating around, U.S. Marshals is the main reason. He directed his focus to projects that gave him more creative satisfaction.

'U.S. Marshals' Most Likely Suffered the Overwhelming Pressure of Following a Classic

Going in, let’s establish that with a forerunner like The Fugitive, U.S. Marshals had its work cut out for it. For the most part, U.S. Marshal tried to mimic its predecessor’s thrilling formula — big chases, exciting stunts, and the works. Unfortunately, all that was bogged down by a confusing plot and, dare we say, too many unnecessary characters. Tommy Lee Jones, who reprised his role as Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard brought the same intensity and sharpness that bagged him an Oscar in the prequel. Despite his performance, the storyline didn’t offer the same tight focus or emotional punch that made The Fugitive a hit.

The issue with Snipes' performance here wasn’t that he wasn’t good, but he simply paled compared to Harrison Ford’s portrayal of Dr. Richard Kimble. Ford brought a certain desperation and raw emotion that pushed the bar incredibly high. Then, of course, there’s Downey Jr. who played a two-timing secret agent. It’s safe to say that his trademark charisma was lacking, which is a pity, since that’s one of his major strengths. In an A.V Club interview, he even stated, “I don't remember anything about U.S. Marshals except that we were running around and pretending like we could ever hold a candle to The Fugitive.”

Was U.S. Marshal downright a flop? Not exactly, in fact, it even had a sort of comeback in 2022 when it topped Netflix’s movie chart. The film featured notable action scenes — case point, the dramatic plane crash, and Sheridan’s daring rooftop leap. However, these moments came off as fluff to cover a waning storyline. Even the big hospital showdown, which was supposed to be a crowning moment, fell flat compared to that memorable dam sequence in The Fugitive. So, there goes another story of a sequel simply trying too hard to measure up to a classic original.

U.S. Marshals Release Date March 6, 1998 Director Stuart Baird Cast Tommy Lee Jones , Wesley Snipes , Robert Downey Jr. , Joe Pantoliano , Daniel Roebuck , Tom Wood Main Genre Action Runtime 131 Writers Roy Huggins , John Pogue Expand

