Will Ferrell's nuanced performance in Megamind became one of his best roles, successfully blending comedy and drama.

Megamind is returning with a new movie and TV series, but without Ferrell as the titular character.

Robert Downey Jr., being so well-known as the iconic Iron Man, is arguably one of the most famous living superhero actors. His unparalleled performance as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Infinity Saga" created one of modern filmmaking's most iconic character portrayals and helped to revitalized Downey Jr.'s illustrious acting career. Pretty much everything that could be said about Robert Downey Jr. and the Iron Man saga has already been said.

However, did you know that Robert Downey Jr. almost played a supervillain as well? A film that would have been released around the same time as the first two Iron Man films has enjoyed a lasting legacy as one of the superhero genre's finest cult classics. It's also a role that Downey Jr. would ultimately bequeath to a fellow Saturday Night Live alumni, Will Ferrell (yes, in case you forgot, Robert Downey Jr. was an SNL cast member for one season, but that's a conversation for another day).

Robert Downey Jr. Was the First Choice To Play Megamind

Long before Will Ferrell filled the big brain of the iconic supervillain-turned-superhero, Robert Downey Jr. was the initial casting choice for Dreamworks'...Oobermind? That title may not sound familiar; the film's title and its title character would eventually be reworked into what we all know now as Megamind. Any fan of Dreamworks should recognize that name as the film that chronicles how a maniacal villain changes his ways after his arch-nemesis is defeated.

Back when the film was known by Master Mind, it was revealed that veteran comedy filmmaker and star Ben Stiller would be executive producing the film. Many were likely expecting that Stiller would be starring in the movie, given how he had already worked with Dreamworks before in an acting capacity, having played Alex the Lion in Madagascar and Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa. This would turn out not to be the case, though Stiller would ultimately have a small role in the final film as the voice of Bernard.

After Dreamworks re-titled the project to Oobermind in 2009, just one year after the smash hit that was the original Iron Man film, it was announced that Robert Downey Jr. was attached to star in the project. This was a pretty big get given that the actor was on an incredible career path given the success of his first outing as Tony Stark. That said, it wasn't meant to be, as Downey Jr. would depart the project by the end of 2009. Scheduling conflicts were reported to be the leading cause. Since Iron Man 2 would ultimately be released in the same year as Megamind, it's possible that Downey Jr. wasn't able to escape his commitments with Marvel Studios.

Will Ferrell's Performance in 'Megamind' Is One of His Best

Will Ferrell was quickly brought in to replace Robert Downey Jr. after he departed the project, which would later be renamed yet again to the final title of Megamind. Being the star of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers, and more, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to assume that Megamind would be a full-blown comedy. The final film is certainly driven by humor, but Megamind actually features one of Ferrell's more nuanced and dramatic characters despite all the laughs.

To briefly summarize the plot of Megamind, it's a classic animated superhero satire, emulating the universally known story of Superman. The film centers on two aliens who arrived on Earth when they were toddlers. One becomes the world-renowned Metro Man (Brad Pitt) — a handsome and powerful superhuman very much in the vein of Clark Kent. The other is consistently wronged by modern society, thus choosing to take the path of evil and become the malevolent Megamind (Will Ferrell). Now, as an adult, Megamind dedicates his life to outwitting his arch-nemesis Metro Man. One day, something unexpected happens and Megamind wins. Seemingly destroying Metro Man once and for all, Megamind becomes the supreme ruler of Metro City, but at the cost of feeling empty and lost without his classic foe.

The rest of the film sees Megamind locked in an existential crisis, completely lost and confused as to what he's supposed to do with his life. Again, this philosophical journey of what it means to be good or evil is executed marvelously by Will Ferrell. While, yes, Megamind is a primary source of comedy and fun, those moments heighten the great dramatic beats of the film. This flawless blend of comedy and drama, much of which is due to Will Ferrell's performance, is what makes the title character and the film he stars in one of Dreamworks' all-time classics.

'Megamind' is Returning, but Without Will Ferrell

It's been over a decade since we last saw Megamind and his companions, but that's set to change later thanks to Peacock. Megamind has returned not just for an all-new feature film, but a brand-new television series. The film Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate and the show Megamind Rules! will both be premiering on March 1, 2024, but there's a catch.

Unfortunately, Will Ferrell and the rest of the original movie's cast will not be returning to reprise their roles for Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules! Instead, the titular anti-hero will be portrayed by veteran voice actor Keith Ferguson, a massively talented performer who's worked on everything from Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends to Overwatch. The news that Ferrell and the rest of the cast won't be returning for the series is bound to disappoint some hardcore Megamind fans, though it remains to be seen how the new movie and show stand up to the original classic that started it all.

Megamind vs The Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules are available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

