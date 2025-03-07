Although it has its defenders, The Godfather Part III’s reputation is largely one of infamy, with general audiences and critics alike comparing it unfavorably to the beloved prior installments in the saga and objecting to aspects of the third film, such as Sofia Coppola’s casting in the role of Mary Corleone and the plot’s focus on an incestuous romance involving the character. But arguably even more problematic than these divisive aspects is the lack of a key figure from the first two films.

Tom Hagen (Robert Duvall), the adopted brother of the trilogy’s protagonist, Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), is completely absent from Part III, with only a few brief lines devoted to explaining that the character died off-screen in the years between the second and third films. Duvall’s absence creates a void that the third film is unable to fill, which is especially frustrating given that it came about because of the age-old moviemaking problem of contract disputes.

Robert Duvall's Tom Hagen Is a Key Part of the Godfather Movies