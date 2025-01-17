Director Robert Eggers broke out a decade ago, and in his short career, has delivered a string of technically brilliant, thematically challenging, and meticulously crafted genre films. Thanks to his latest, the Gothic horror hit Nosferatu, his career box office haul has passed an important milestone domestically. Nosferatu, a remake of F.W. Murnau's classic German Expressionist film from a century ago, has generated over $80 million domestically and nearly $140 million worldwide since its release during the crowded Christmas window. The movie provided much-needed counter-programming in a marketplace dominated by family-friendly releases such as Moana 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Wicked.

Thanks to Nosferatu's success, Eggers' career box office has passed the $150 million milestone domestically, and the $260 million mark worldwide. Nosferatu accounts for roughly half this global figure. Eggers' breakout film, The Witch, generated around $40 million globally in 2015. His follow-up, the difficult-to-categorize The Lighthouse, grossed just under $20 million globally. His last film was the historical epic The Northman, which grossed around $70 million globally, but against a reported budget of $90 million. It emerged as a big hit on PVOD platforms. The Northman remains Eggers' most expensive film, with Nosferatu costing a reported $50 million to produce.

It's already among the top-grossing horror movies of 2024, having recently overtaken Longlegs and Smile 2. The movie opened to excellent reviews, and currently holds an 85% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider's Jason Gorber called it "the best horror film of the year and easily one of 2024's best overall." In fact, each of Eggers' four features holds a "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Even with a stupendous 85% score, Nosferatu is his lowest-rated film, with the other three having passed the 90% threshold.

Eggers Is Building Quite the Formidable Filmography