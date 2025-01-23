Robert Eggers is rightfully considered a master of modern gothic horror films. The director has carved a niche for himself with films like The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman but his latest release, Nosferatu has turned out to be his biggest success, yet. The movie starring Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok, with Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp and more has bagged four Oscar nominations. As the director rides on his latest success, fans are curious as to which project he has under his belt, and among them is much rumored Labyrinth.

The fan-favorite director has proven his mettle with Nosferatu which is a remake of the noir classic film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, so his take on Labyrinth, will be highly sought out. In a recent interview with ComicBook, he was asked if the reports were true, Eggers confirmed,

“The thing is, I always have a ton of things in development because you need to survive this industry, and you don’t know what is going to hit next. But I definitely want the next film I make to be an original movie.”

What’s Robert Egger’s Next Movie?

Before the Oscar nominations were announced where Nosferatu got acknowledged in categories like Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Egger’s next project was revealed to be Werwulf. The movie will reunite him with Focus Features, who must be rather pleased with the filmmaker thanks to the staggering financial and critical success of his Nosferatu reimagining.

Eggers will with long-time collaborator Sjón to pen the movie’s script after the duo’s collaboration on his 2022 dramatized historical thriller, The Northman starring ‎Alexander Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman, among others. While plot details are kept tightly under wraps, we can expect plenty of dark and dismal scenery with some amazing cinematography in Eggers’ werewolf-centered production. Further taking cues from his previous films, expect blood, gore, and unimaginable character design.

As for the cast, we can be sure there is going to be plenty of star power, frequent collaborators like Ralph Ineson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Willem Dafoe can return or the aforementioned Skarsgård brothers – who are always up to play a distinct character. The filmmaker and his co-scribe will produce the film, with Chris and Eleanor Columbus’ Maiden Voyage signing on as executive producers.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Eggers’ Werwulf which has set a Christmas release date. Nosferatu is still playing in theaters.