When it comes to cult-classic films, I think it’s safe to say that no movie matches the power of Jim Henson’s Labyrinth. Though originally a theatrical flop, I, and many others around the world, fell in love with the film at a young age via home media. I’d never heard of the film until my dad gifted me a copy of movie’s first DVD release. He told me I would love it, and—as usual—he was correct. I watched it at least once a week as a kid and, as my publishing career has taken off in adulthood, I continue to be influenced by the picture’s magic, adventure, and sometimes even, horror. Considering what a powerful force the movie has been in my personal life and career, I’ve always been apprehensive whenever the subject of a sequel or remake has come up. The idea of someone coming in and changing or adding things to my beloved film was nearly blasphemous. However, after decades of resisting the idea of more Labyrinth, I’ve completely changed my mind thanks to the addition of Robert Eggers.

A ‘Labyrinth’ Sequel Seemed Impossible Before Eggers’ Involvement

A follow-up or reboot to Labyrinth has been discussed for nearly 40 years. But, for me, I couldn’t fathom how anyone could even consider touching the film. After all, Jim Henson has long since passed on, and the original film was prime Henson. The film’s creativity works so well because of Henson’s leadership. And then, of course, there’s David Bowie. The iconic artist’s elaborate performance as the Goblin King is what makes the movie so rewatchable. Despite the highly exaggerated form of the character, he feels like a magical extension of Bowie’s own persona. Sadly, the singer passed in 2016, and the idea of returning to the realm of Labyrinth without him was equally blasphemous.

With the main driving forces of the original movie gone, not only was I uninterested in a sequel, it seemed impossible. While plenty of talented artists contributed to the movie, Henson and Bowie’s work is so much a part of the film’s DNA, that making a follow-up without them just didn’t make any sense. Anytime the idea appeared in the news, I loathed the notion, until Robert Eggers became involved. The Nosferatu director may have seemed like an unlikely choice, but he’s actually key to making the movie work.

Robert Eggers Has Already Proven Himself the Perfect Director for a ‘Labyrinth’ Sequel