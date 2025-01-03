If you're looking for horror and have stumbled upon the filmography of Robert Eggers, then you're in the right place… kind of. Eggers has directed four feature films since 2015, with three of them – The Witch, The Lighthouse, and Nosferatu – being classifiable as horror. Complicating things, though, is the fact that they're all somewhat unconventional by horror movie standards, and a little unconventional in varied ways. The Lighthouse, for example, really messes around with a whole host of genres, and balances out some of its eerie moments with absurd – and even lowbrow – comedy. Then, Eggers also directed a non-horror movie, The Northman, which has some unsettling and shocking moments, but rarely feels like it’s trying to scare or unnerve in the way many horror movies do.

Anyway, that’s all to say that it’s interesting to look through Robert Eggers’ modestly sized yet impressive body of work to date and break down each movie based on how scary it is. This is also subjective, because one person’s nightmare fuel might be another’s… uh, something else fuel. Guess we don’t really say that thrillers are packed with thrilling fuel or that action movies are packed with fighting fuel the same way we might say a horror movie is packed with nightmare fuel. Enough rambling on. Led Zeppelin broke up decades ago. This is a ranking of every Robert Eggers movie, starting with the least scary and ending with the most frightening.

4 'The Northman' (2022)

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang

The Northman can be described as something of a fantasy movie, though it doesn’t indulge in full-on fantasy tropes too often, sometimes feeling a little more grounded… noticeably, in its action scenes. Thereby, it might actually be more appropriate to describe it as something of a straightforward action/adventure movie focused on revenge. That’s fitting, considering it adapts the legend of Prince Amleth, which was what, in turn, influenced William Shakespeare to write Hamlet. A story about one man being wronged, devoting his life to vengeance, and enacting that revenge upon someone close to him… it really might well be a timeless one after all; an appealing sort of drama that has transcended and enthralled people across countless centuries now.

The revenge tale told here is dark, but not necessarily scary. It’s unsettling seeing someone go to such lengths to enact justice, and the film becomes more morbid as it approaches an uneasy (but exciting) conclusion. It’s never full-on horror, though, even when Björk briefly appears and is expectedly weird and kind of creepy. It’s emotional and heavy-going, but also exciting and focused on its own kind of gritty spectacle, being the closest thing to date that we have to a true Robert Eggers-directed blockbuster movie. What it lacks in scares it makes up for in general heaviness, darkness, violence, and even a few nasty moments, too. It is impactful and certainly down-and-dirty, but as far as potential nightmare fuel goes? It’s probably not going to cause too many traditional ones.

3 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe, Valeriia Karaman

You could just say that The Lighthouse has too many fart jokes to be truly scary and leave it at that, but there’s a bit more to it than that. In essence, this is an unconventional psychological horror movie, and it has some fairly nightmarish imagery at certain points. Essentially, the entire movie places two individuals – a pair of lighthouse keepers – on a tiny, remote island, and they spend their time driving each other crazy and both going mad in their own ways. There’s a sense of constant helplessness and isolation; the pervading feeling that things aren’t ever going to end okay, and you get that feeling right from the start.

Despite that, and despite some of the scarier moments, The Lighthouse is still an extremely entertaining bottle movie of sorts, and effective as a dark comedy, too. It’s immensely quotable (when you can make out exactly what’s being said, at least), and watching both Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe chew scenery, pass wind, and yell about lobsters is always fun. It might well be Eggers’ best movie to date, but it’s hard to call it his scariest, no matter how you want to define a work of horror… and even then, that’s with it definitely feeling like a horror movie at times, and more than earning its R-rating, too.

2 'The Witch' (2015)

Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie

It makes sense for a movie called The Witch to contain horror elements for reasons that should be obvious, but even then, this one does admittedly take its time to get to the scary stuff. It’s a slow-burn kind of horror movie in every way, functioning more like a family drama with a period setting for a decent chunk of its runtime. At first, there are smaller things that are either off or unsettling. Then, dread starts to take hold. And by the time the fantastic (and well-earned) ending hits, all bets are off, and The Witch does feel like a nightmare. The approach, while ensuring the film isn't packed with scares, works to make those more striking and unnerving moments hit all the more hard.

It is, in essence, folk horror done right. The main characters all belong to a family, and find themselves isolated (not to the extent the characters in The Lighthouse feel, sure, but it’s a similar kind of horrific madness being explored throughout both). Seemingly unbreakable bonds are tested, and once-strongly-held beliefs progressively get questioned more and more. Things unravel slowly but surely, and it’s tense to see it all go down. The Witch is the movie that made Robert Eggers someone to keep an eye on, especially as far as horror is concerned, and though his later movies might generally impress more in ambition and scale, there’s still a good amount to be frightened and impressed by here.

1 'Nosferatu' (2024)

Starring: Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult