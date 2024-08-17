Perhaps beggars can’t be choosers, but Eggers (first name Robert) can be when it comes to selecting projects, given the goodwill he’s built up since rising to prominence as a feature film director about a decade ago. He might not be a household name broadly speaking, but those with an interest in horror and – as well as those keen to check out films that aren’t necessarily blockbuster releases – will be familiar with the name. He’s had a similar trajectory directing-wise to Jordan Peele, both rising to prominence with a small-scale horror film (The Witch for Eggers, and Get Out for Peele) and following that film up with more ambitious projects. Eventually, both branched out beyond just horror, even if it’s a genre the two directors will likely stay associated with for the foreseeable future. For the record, Ari Aster and his filmography's comparable, too; these filmmakers are all part of an exciting new wave of horror that’s still in the process of crashing down upon the shore, really.

But, to focus on Robert Eggers and his feature films, there have been three to date, and all are of an impressively high quality. By the end of 2024, there’ll be a fourth one, given that’s when Nosferatu is slated to be released, but until then, here's what he’s made so far (short films excluded), ranked from great to greatest. There hasn’t been a bad Robert Eggers movie to date, and what we do have is difficult to rank on account of them all being very good, and very good for slightly different reasons at that. He’s been a director to keep one’s eye on for a good many years now, and there’s nothing to suggest one should stop doing that any time soon.

3 'The Witch' (2015)

Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie

The Witch (sometimes called The VVitch) was the first feature film Robert Eggers directed, and is naturally his most small-scale movie to date. It’s fairly intimate in presentation and narrative, and focuses on a small number of characters for the majority of its runtime. Early on in The Witch, a family living in New England during the early 17th century are banished from the community they live in. The family – comprising a father, mother, and five children of varying ages – then find themselves living on their own in the woods, trying to get by with a farm life. Almost straight away, something is off and very quietly unnerving, and honestly, if The Witch just played out as a slice-of-life kind of film without anything overtly supernatural (promised by the title, after all) occurring, it would still be an admirably unnerving and effectively atmospheric movie.

When the folk horror elements do start creeping their way into The Witch, it’s all very slow-burn in a way that may be patience-testing for some, but will likely prove hypnotic and haunting for others. Looking back on The Witch now, with knowledge of where Eggers would go following it, the film does feel comparatively quaint, and it’s hopefully not unfair to say that it doesn’t offer as “much” as his more ambitious (genre-wise) second film, nor does it feel quite as grand as his epic third film. But as a piece of modestly-budgeted horror, The Witch does excel, becoming particularly engrossing as it lunges into more psychological drama/horror/thriller territory in its second half. It’s a movie that takes a simple set-up and a not-too-surprising conclusion (at least in hindsight), and milks it for all it’s worth. The resulting movie largely lives up to the hype, all the while suggesting that Eggers had plenty more places to go within the horror genre; that additional hype/promise he lived up to, without a doubt.

A family in 1630s New England is torn apart by the forces of witchcraft, black magic and possession. Release Date January 27, 2015 Director Robert Eggers Cast Anya Taylor-Joy , Ralph Ineson , Kate Dickie , Harvey Scrimshaw , Ellie Grainger , Lucas Dawson Runtime 92

2 'The Northman' (2022)

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang

There’s no shortage of movies that are either based on or inspired by Shakespeare’s Hamlet, but few take the kind of approach The Northman does. It’s a film that stands alone within such a grouping of movies, but that’s also because it takes inspiration from the story of Amleth, which unsurprisingly inspired the character in the Shakespeare play, because of the anagram involved. That’s all to say that even though The Northman might be reminiscent of Hamlet for most viewers, it’s more accurately an adaptation of the story that Shakespeare liked enough to adapt himself. That’s also to say that the narrative at hand is a timeless and consistently exciting/moving one, because regardless of the point in history during which you lived, existed, and consumed entertainment, the story of one man getting violent revenge against his uncle after the murder of his father is always interesting. Admit it; it’s just good drama, and the repeated retellings of this core premise back that up.

Robert Eggers makes a well-adapted story work here and feels fresh by going pretty wild and weird in places, but arguably not as much as he had with his earlier films (both of which had more unusual/old-fashioned-sounding dialogue). The Northman does still have a certain amount of extremeness to it when it comes to depicting violent fight/battle sequences and containing some bold fantastical elements, too. It’s a predictably tragic and bleak movie in the end, but it’s also tremendously exciting and entertaining, feeling like a super interesting blend between arthouse and (almost) blockbuster filmmaking. One gets the sense Eggers was holding back just a little, either by choice or from external pressures, but his style and unique voice still shine through, and The Northman does get more wonderfully weird than your average action/adventure movie with a historical setting. It’s a big swing of a film, and much of it paid off. Well, it didn’t pay off in the financial sense, given audiences seemed weirdly apathetic to it, but it did well critically and might well end up as one of those cult movies that, decades from now, people say: “Why didn’t more people watch that one when it first came out?”

1 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe, Valeriia Karaman