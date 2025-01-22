Robert Eggers is getting back into the holiday spirit, as the director is attached to yet another feature set to drop on Christmas Day. This time, he’ll be turning his attention from the vampirical lore of Nosferatu to a hairier monster with Werwulf. According to Deadline, who broke the news, the movie will see the director team back up with Focus Features, who must be rather pleased with the filmmaker thanks to the staggering financial and critical success of his Nosferatu reimagining. Right now, no further plot details have been released surrounding what audiences can expect from Werwulf, but we’d suspect that it will be spooky scary with plenty of men becoming wolves (cue “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah”). Eggers will be pairing up with Sjón to pen the movie’s script following the duo’s collaboration on his 2022 dramatized historical thriller, The Northman.

Eggers’ reunion with Focus Features shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, as each of his films have fallen under the company’s banner. The filmmaker and his co-scribe will also produce, with Chris and Eleanor Columbus’ Maiden Voyage signing on as executive producers. Yes, it will indeed be a holly jolly Christmas day in 2026, as the man behind The Witch, The Lighthouse, The Northman and Nosferatu returns to our screens with yet another haunting picture.

What To Expect from ‘Werwulf’

Image via Focus Features

When it comes to Nosferatu, which has currently raked in more than $156.3 million at the global box office and is still going strong, we know that Eggers had been dreaming of reimagining the 1922 F.W. Murnau-helmed movie since he was in high school. He finally reached his goals last year, after taking the time to really hone his craft through his earlier productions. Despite not being clear on the plot, we can expect plenty of dark and dismal scenery with gorgeous shots and cinematography in Eggers’ werewolf-centered production, plus probably a lot of prosthetics and maybe even some gore. Just kidding, there will definitely be gore.

We can also expect plenty of star power, since Eggers has been known to team up with some of the biggest names in the biz. His debut, 2015’s The Witch, helped launch the career of Anya Taylor-Joy, while The Lighthouse featured Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in the two primary roles. Speaking of Dafoe, he’s been in three out of four of the director’s films, so we hope he’ll pop in under the full moon of Werwulf. Perhaps some favorites from The Northman like Nicole Kidman or Alexander Skarsgård will return, or maybe we’ll have a Skarsgård family reunion with Nosferatu’s Bill Skarsgård and Alexander Skarsgård joining forces to bring down the beasts.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Eggers' Werwulf. Nosferatu is still playing in theaters

