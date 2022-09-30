Director Robert Eggers' adaptation of the classic horror film is finally on the way as Nosferatu has added several new cast members, with the film expected to be produced by Focus Features, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. Eggers will write and direct the upcoming horror film.

Best known for his terrifying performance as Pennywise the Clown in It, Bill Skarsgård is set to play the titular role of the iconic vampire, who is best recognized for his signature rat-like teeth, long bony fingers, and terrifying stare. Whether the new rendition of the character will appear the same as he did in the original film remains unknown. Alongside Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp (The King) is also in talks to join the film as the young woman the vampire is obsessed with.

While specific details of the film have not been revealed, Deadline reports that, similar to the original classic, the movie will take place in 19th century Germany and center on the titular vampire and his obsession with a young woman, who he stalks, bringing untold horror into her life. With Eggers' signature directing style providing one of the most iconic horror films to a new generation of viewers, Nosferatu could be an exciting film for fans to look out for when it eventually releases.

Image via Netflix

The original Nosferatu first terrified audiences during its initial release in 1922 as an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula novel. However, copies of the film were quickly destroyed after a lawsuit from Stoker's widow. Despite attempts to suppress the film, Nosferatu remains one of the most iconic and influential horror films and still receives critical acclaim due to its striking visuals and terrifying imagery.

Egger, who previously directed The Witch, had expressed interest in attempting a remake of the classic horror film. It was previously announced that Harry Styles and Anya Taylor-Joy, who Eggers previously collaborated with, were in talks to star in the project. Deadline reports that both had to drop out of the project due to scheduling conflicts. When speaking with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Eggers clarified that Styles was never intended to play the titular vampire, and instead play another role.

Plans on the remake halted, with the acclaimed director later helming films such as The Lighthouse and this year's The Northman. With the director's passion project finally beginning to gear up, fans of the classic movie can finally see a new terrifying vision of the classic tale. Alongside writing and directing, Eggers will also produce the film with Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Chris Columbus, and Eleanor Columbus.

With the film still in development, no release date for Nosferatu has been set yet. Check out Collider's interview with Eggers about The Northman below.