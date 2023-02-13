The Crown star, Emma Corrin, has been announced as part of the cast of Robert Eggers’ upcoming vampire movie Nosferatu. According to Deadline, Corrin’s role in the gothic horror movie has yet to be revealed, however, the project is slated to start filming in Europe next month. Nosferatu is the remake of F. W. Murnau’s 1922 silent horror movie of the same name.

Corrin is best known for their role as Princess Diana in Neflix’s Royal Family drama, The Crown. Aside from the award-winning drama, they have also been in Prime Video’s My Policeman, appearing as Marion Taylor alongside Harry Styles and David Dawson. They also starred as the titular Lady Chatterley in Netflix’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover. Currently, Corrin plays the leading role in Virginia Woolf’s Orlando at London’s Garrick Theatre. They recently completed filming on FX's murder mystery limited series Retreat.

Eggers’ Take On 'Nosferatu'

Although the horror remake aims to elevate the eerie tone of the 1922 silent horror classic, it will still stay true to the plot. Similar to the 1922 movie, Nosferatu will focus on the titular vampire who becomes obsessed with a young woman. The movie, which will be set in 19th-century Germany, will follow the vampire as he stalks and brings horror into the life of the woman he is obsessed with. Actor, Bill Skarsgård, known for his portrayal of Pennywise in the hit horror film, IT, was previously announced to be playing the titular vampire. Other cast members previously revealed include Lily Rose-Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Willem Dafoe.

The upcoming project is right up Corrin's alley as the actor has demonstrated a legacy of appearing in period pieces including the aforementioned The Crown, Lady Chatterley's Lover, My Policeman, and Pennyworth. Interestingly, Corrin will not be the only one on the cast and crew revisiting familiar territory. Dafoe’s casting in Nosferatu will be the actor’s third collaboration with Eggers. The four-time Academy Award nominee has been featured in two of Eggers’ feature films, The Lighthouse and The Northman. It is obvious that the two work well together as both feature films were well received by audiences. As such, it comes as no surprise that Eggers would want to cast an actor he has worked well with in the past in a movie he described as his passion project. Besides this isn’t Dafoe’s first rodeo in a Nosferatu movie. The actor interestingly appeared in the 2000 movie, Shadow of the Vampire, a film which delivered a fictionalized account of the making of 1922's Nosferatu. His role as Max Schreck, the actor who played the titular vampire in the original film earned Dafoe his second Academy Award nomination.

Nosferatu will start filming in March, though no release date has been set yet. Until then, checkout Collider’s interview with Nosferatu’s director and writer, Eggers, as he talks about his movie The Northman below: