Hoult opened up the project, while doing press for 'The Menu,' which he stars in opposite Anya Taylor-Joy, a frequent star in Eggers' films.

Eight years ago, when he was promoting his career-changing horror film The Witch, acclaimed filmmaker Robert Eggers told Collider that he’s been “obsessed” with cinema classic Nosferatu ever since he was a kid and that even though “it really doesn’t objectively need to be done”, he wanted to make his version at some point. Now, that day is about to arrive, and the 1922 horror will get a new version with Max Max: Fury Road star Nicholas Hoult in the cast.

During a press tour to promote The Menu, Hoult spared a little time to talk to our own Perri Nemiroff about Nosferatu. During the interview, Hoult revealed he’s “looking forward” to Eggers pushing him and “demanding a lot.” According to the actor’s costar Anya Taylor-Joy (who worked with Eggers on The Witch and The Northman), the director and screenwriter’s method of pushing actors ends up helping them reach levels that they strive for as performers. Hoult said of Nosferatu:

“I am a fan of the original, but I think knowing Robert’s work and knowing that he’s wanted to make this film and tell this story — I think he’s been obsessed with it since he was about eight years old, he told me. So when it means that much to him personally and knowing what he’s created with ‘The Northman’, ‘The Lighthouse’, and ‘The Witch’, I’m like, his version of that story is something that I, as a fan, would be excited to see, so to get to go make it with him is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Aside from Hoult, the cast of Nosferatu so far is set to feature Bill Skarsgård (Barbarian) and Lily-Rose Depp (Planetarium). While Skarsgård is set to portray the title character, Depp will be the young woman who becomes tormented by the famous vampire. Hoult’s role, however, is yet to be disclosed by Focus Features. Additional cast members are also yet to be announced.

What is the Importance of Nosferatu

The original Nosferatu is considered a gem of the classic era of silent films. The movie is also a part of the movement called German Expressionism, which in cinema was defined mainly by its dark and grim cinematography and production design. If you have been following Eggers’ work, you’ll know he’s the perfect fit to remake Nosferatu — after all, he’s been heavily influenced by it. Eggers’ films are quiet and understated horrors that lean on dark themes and cinematography to convey their message.

Details from the Nosferatu remake are yet to be revealed, including a release date.

Where to Watch the Original Nosferatu

The first Nosferatu came out literally a hundred years ago. Since it’s in the public domain, you can watch it entirely for free on YouTube. Check it out below: