One of the aspects of Robert Eggers' films that wins his releases acclaim is his meticulous use of folklore. Eggers is known for blending historical accuracy with myth, legend, and superstition to create immersive, unsettling atmospheres for his characters to endure and audiences to experience. Eggers grounds his films through his use of authentic period details, drawing from primary sources, old texts, and oral traditions to make folklore have tangible impacts on his characters' lives. Rather than treating these supernatural forces as a metaphor, he presents these beliefs as tangible reality. With The Witch (2015), Eggers explored 17th-century Puritan fears of witchcraft; The Lighthouse (2019) combines maritime folklore and Greek myth into a descent into madness; and The Northman (2022) brought epic Viking stories and Norse mysticism to life. Eggers' filmography has proven his respect for folklore is one of his most powerful tools when it comes to shaping the reality of his projects.

Folklore continued to be central to Eggers' storytelling in 2024 with the release of his retelling of Nosferatu. Eggers' Nosferatu tells the story of Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp) and her dark, supernatural connection to Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård) since she was a child — a connection that continues to cast a shadow in her life as her husband, Thomas (Nicholas Hoult), journeys to Transylvania to facilitate a real estate transaction with the Count. This transaction sends the Hutters, those around them, and the Count on a path to destruction, with Ellen being the one to ultimately facilitate the death of the Count. When the sun rises on Ellen Hutter and Count Orlok in the final moments of Eggers' Nosferatu, it's easy to think that the painful death we watch unfold for the Count is one that has been seen in many pieces of vampire media before it, all drawn from the 1922 Nosferatu's ending — a vampire being destroyed by the sunlight. However, as is the case with the entirety of Eggers' work, there's more to this final scene than first meets the eye, and a further explanation from the writer and director has confirmed such a fact.

No, Count Orlok wasn't destroyed by the sun — his true cause of death finds its origins in vampiric folklore, aligning with Eggers' continued utilization of folklore in his films. "Murnau’s film is often credited with creating the myth that a vampire can be killed by the sun," Eggers expressed to The New York Times in a recent interview, "but it’s actually in folklore that the vampire must be in their grave by the first cock crow. So it’s not sunlight killing him. It’s the purity of dawn."

Count Orlok Meets His Fokloric End

The idea that sunlight is directly harmful to vampires in a physically destructive manner is a relatively new concept to vampires. According to scholars, the idea of vampires being undead creatures that cause harm to the living goes back over a thousand years and can be traced to Bulgaria. Traditionally, vampires are depicted as nocturnal because they were associated with death and darkness, with horrifying physical appearances that are the result of misunderstandings regarding the decomposition of the human body. This is another piece of folklore seen in Eggers' Nosferatu, as Count Orlok's design offers a literal representation of death and decay. While modern audiences have almost come to expect to see vampires meet their end in the sunlight, this piece of vampire lore is much more recent, and it was rare to see this idea specifically in any vampiric folklore.

Bram Stoker's Dracula from 1897 first introduced the idea that sunlight weakened vampires, making their supernatural strengths less powerful until night fell over their land again. While Stoker did not use the sun as a destructive force, this did pave the way for F. W. Murnau to approach the sun as the literal cause of death for his 1922 Nosferatu, unknowingly creating a new standard for vampire fiction going forward. However, while Eggers still had his version of Count Orlok meet his end at sunrise, it was done in a symbolic manner that embraces folklore rather than continuing the precedent set in 1922. Instead, Eggers gave Orlok a folkloric end — he is destroyed at sunrise because he hasn't returned to his grave containing soil from Transylvania, where he was originally buried.

The Purity of Dawn

The death of Count Orlok at sunrise, not because of it, creates powerful symbolism for Eggers' Nosferatu. With sunlight, and specifically sunrise, often being associated with purity and life, the night — and the creatures known or believed to lurk in it — was linked to death and corruption. Vampires, as creatures of the night, have long represented decay and unnatural existence. The rising sun symbolizes renewal, and the death of a vampire at sunrise is a powerful symbol of that, as well as the inevitable triumph of life over death. The rising sun marks the beginning of a new day, sweeping away the darkness and restoring harmony. Destroying Count Orlok at dawn serves as a reminder that corruption does not endure, that light will always return to cleanse what has been tainted by darkness. The Count's death is not only his end, it is a restoration of the balance between life and death and the casting out of an unnatural darkness that doesn't belong.

