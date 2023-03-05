Filmmaker Robert Eggers has made quite a name for himself in the horror sphere, absolutely dominating the folk horror subgenre over the last 10 years with everything from instant classics like The Witch to his recent Viking epic The Northman. And it doesn't look like he has plans to stop any time soon. Eggers' highly anticipated follow-up to The Northman is already in the works as he's preparing to take on the classic vampire tale, Nosferatu. This has been a passion project of Eggers for quite some time—he even told Collider nearly a decade ago that he'd been "obsessed with [Nosfaratu] since [he] was a little kid," and that it's something he'd like to do. Now the day has come, and he's already gotten a stacked cast for the project.

Recently, Collider's own Samantha Coley sat down with actor Willem Dafoe for his upcoming appearance in the psychological horror film Inside. During their conversation, Dafoe revealed that filming for Nosferatu is set to begin very soon. "This is why I have this mustache and [sideburns]" he told Collider, gesturing to his grown-out sideburns and distinguished mustache, continuing "because we're shooting now. I start in just a little bit."

While he couldn't reveal very many details about the upcoming vampire horror Dafoe shared high praise for director and screenwriter Eggers, explaining how their frequent collaboration began, saying:

"I just love working with Robert Eggers. I had a wonderful time. I saw The Witch, and I liked it so much. I arranged a meeting with him. We liked each other. Then I did The Lighthouse, which was a fantastic experience, and I think it's a very good movie. Then I did a little part in The Northman, which I really enjoyed, and now I get to do this. So I'm just happy to be back with him. It's Nosferatu, his version of Nosferatu. I'm just excited to be with him again. He's a great filmmaker, and I enjoy his company."

Who Else Will Be In Robert Eggers' Nosferatu?

In addition to Dafoe, Eggers has already collected quite an impressive call sheet of actors for Nosferatu. Horror regular, Bill Skarsgård, known best for his portrayal of Pennywise in Andy Muschietti's IT adaptation and recently seen in the bonkers horror movie Barbarian, will be playing the titular vampire. Lily-Rose Depp has been cast as the young woman he's obsessed with. Further filling out the cast is Renfield's Nicholas Hoult, who's running the full gamut of vampire movies right now, and The Crown star Emma Corrin, though no details on either of their roles have been revealed yet. Just this week it was announced that Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson would also be joining the cast in an undisclosed role.

You can catch Dafoe on the big screen when Inside hits theaters on March 17.