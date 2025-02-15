Robert Eggers is one of the most important directors of the moment. He's only made four features so far, but they're all impressive, from the elevated folk horror of The Witch to the grand reimagining of Nosferatu. He looks set to craft many more gems in the years to come, reflecting his wide-ranging cinematic tastes and affection for classic cinema.

His admitted passion for cinema means that Eggers is also an intriguing source of movie recommendations, though his favorites tend to be black-and-white and decades old. From the striking compositions of The Color of Pomegranates to the spiritual torment of The Passion of Joan of Arc, Eggers's movie recommendations showcase his admiration for artistic ambition and thematic depth. This list will discuss some of Eggers' favorite movies; there won't be a ranking, instead presenting them as a series of helpful suggestions from one of modern cinema's best.

10 'The Color of Pomegranates' (1969)

Directed by Sergei Parajanov