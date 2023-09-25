The Big Picture Robert Eggers started his career with a strong grasp on atmospheric and unsettling filmmaking, as evident in his early short films.

His first short film, Hansel and Gretel, showcased his dedication to production design and hinted at his future filmmaking style.

The Tell-Tale Heart demonstrated Eggers' growth as a filmmaker, with improved visuals and a character moment that foreshadows his later work.

Robert Eggers is one of today's most highly acclaimed filmmakers, so making a trip back to his roots with his eerie short films makes for a fascinating viewing experience. From the get-go, Eggers has had an interest in all things fantastical, morbid, and atmospheric. In the late 2000s, he tackled adaptations of two classic horror tales, a feat that few filmmakers would be comfortable doing early on in their careers. Then, in the mid-2010s, in a move to impress financiers and raise money for his debut feature The Witch (which you can catch again in AMC theaters this October), Eggers crafted his first original short film, one that takes place in a more modern setting but features a strong grasp on the unsettling filmmaking style that he would come to master.

It might be too early in his career to say this, but Eggers seems to be on his way to achieving master status. He has made massive waves in the movie landscape, starting with his first widely released film and premiere feature, 2015's The Witch. This Kubrickian debut not only proved Eggers to be a promising up-and-comer, but it also showed that he already had a strong grasp on controlling atmosphere, deep historical and mythological knowledge, understanding of the importance of production design, and scaring the life out of his audience. But man, we didn't even know what was coming.

Robert Eggers Is One of Today's Most Acclaimed Filmmakers

We thought The Witch was good, but then 2019's The Lighthouse came along and beat us over the head like a couple of cursed seagulls. This sophomore feature proved that Eggers was a filmmaking force of nature and that he was here to stay. It improved upon everything that his previous feature did so well, and for fans of both Lovecraftian tales and black-and-white chillers, was a total treat. The acclaimed filmmaker then leaped to big-budget filmmaking with The Northman, a strange-yet-killer Viking epic that rocked fans' worlds and showed him to be more than just a horror filmmaker. That said, he just wrapped filming his long-gestating Nosferatu remake, likely to be released next year. Eggers has made himself into a "season ticket" filmmaker. No matter what he makes, you have to show up to the theater and check it out.

If you do have these figurative "season tickets" to everything that The Lighthouse's director will be making from here on out, then while you're waiting, why not check out the short films that he made while he was still honing his craft? Eggers' shorts don't only reflect his features to come, but also his past. He grew up in New England, where old graveyards, farmhouses, dreams of witches, and the feeling that his surroundings were haunted by the past would inform the art that he would go on to make. This would lead him to study dead cultures, antiques, and even Kubrick's handle-over tension in The Shining as he began getting ready to make his own films. These elements aren't just felt in his features, they're very present from the beginning.

Robert Eggers' First Short Film 'Hansel and Gretel' Isn't His Usual Style

Eggers' first short film would be his 2007 adaptation of Hansel and Gretel. Of his shorts, this is the one that feels the least "Eggers" of them all; but with it being his first, it gets a pass. This black-and-white low-budget horror tale runs just under 30 minutes, and in that bite-sized runtime, it manages to boast many of the things that its filmmaker has come to be known for. Everyone knows how the story goes, Hansel and Gretel (Luke Allison and Isabella Pease) are two young children who go for a walk in the woods, only to stumble upon a candy house that is inhabited by a witch (Kelly Eggers).

Even back in 2006, Eggers showed that he deeply cared about production design. While the costumes in this movie aren't pitch-perfect all the way down to the seams like in his later films, it is impressive to see how dedicated he was to making a low-budget movie that really tries to look like it is of the original story's time. The witch's domain is also eerily similar to that of the titular witch from his debut feature, being very low-lit and soaked in shadows. There are some shots that, oddly enough, feel straight out of the Peter Jackson Bad Taste playbook, a move that no one would ever see coming in a Robert Eggers short, but these moments are few and far between. This was made before he began collaborating with his long-time cinematographer Jarin Blaschke, after all. Hansel and Gretel is a cheap film that has nowhere near the steady cinematography of his later films, but it does promise a filmmaker who cares deeply about the craft. Just look at that candy house!

Robert Eggers Does Edgar Allan Poe With 'The Tell-Tale Heart'

In 2008, Eggers upped his game with The Tell-Tale Heart, an Edgar Allan Poe adaptation. This short film is infinitely more polished than his last and even has a bit of a Wes Anderson quality to some of the visuals. Those shots in particular look nice, but they clash a bit with the otherwise tense tone that is being set. Also told in just under half an hour, it follows the story of an elderly man's (Richard Easton) servant (Carrington Vilmont), who grows tired of his job as a caretaker. The servant murders the old man, and soon after, the master's estate begins to show signs of the paranormal. Blaschke's work here is outstanding, and the inclusion of sound this time around really helps round out the world that Eggers is setting out for. There is one scene in which the servant and his master look into each other's eyes, and the younger seems to see his life flash before his eyes. It's a great character moment that pre-dates the kinds of work that Eggers would later build The Lighthouse around. The Tell-Tale Heart still feels homemade in a lot of ways, but it shows more than anything that its filmmaker is on his way to becoming an important figure in cinema.

Robert Eggers' 'Brothers' Helped Finance 'The Witch'

It would be a few years before Eggers would step back into the short film game, and that was because he was looking to finance his first feature. In order to raise the money for that project, he had to prove to himself and others that he could make a film centered around child actors that also made the woods "scary." The result is Brothers, a truly fantastic short that was released in 2015. This one tells a more modern tale than its filmmaker has ever told before or after. It follows two brothers (Ethan Sailor and Griffin Fox Smith) who have a dysfunctional relationship, and the trouble that commences after they go into the woods to shoot guns together. This one is just over 10 minutes long, but it jam-packs a devastating, eerie narrative into its brief runtime. Both the brothers' run-down, poverty-stricken home and creaky, damp woods look fantastic, and their relationship, costumes, and world feel truly lived in. It might be set in the modern day and feature zero witches, but it's no wonder that Brothers led to The Witch. You can read Eggers' promising future all over this one.

If you find a director whose work you truly love, you can't help but look forward to their future works. However, if you're given the means to, maybe give their early works a shot too. Not just early features, but their raw, scrapped-together creations before they had any real money at all. This is where you find an artist at their purist; when all they have is a love for the craft. That much, you can find in the short films of Robert Eggers — a couple of creations that might have flaws, but pave the way for a great artist to come.