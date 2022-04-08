Filming has wrapped on the documentary following horror icon Robert Englund. Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story covers the immense career of horror’s favorite nightmare man and gives a glimpse into his life beyond the genre. The documentary has been two years in the making and is part of Cult Screenings UK Ltd Production which will target a festival run in the back half of 2022. Director Smart of Cult Screenings UK commented:

“This unique and intimate portrait captures the man behind the glove and gives us a wonderful insight into the world of a classic Hollywood Icon. We are both honored and privileged to have the full support and participation of Robert (Englund) in the making of this documentary. He is absolutely delighted with our tribute to his long and varied career.”

Englund’s career spans decades and includes his most iconic portrayal of serial killer Freddy Kruger in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. Englund has made numerous appearances in several horror franchises such as Scream, and he's set to appear in the fourth season of Stranger Things. Yet, Englund’s career isn’t purely horror, he has also done voice work in the DC universe as well as Cartoon Network’s The Regular Show. Englund even made an appearance in costume on ABC’s The Goldbergs.

The documentary, Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story centers around an intimate interview with Englund while genre greats Eli Roth, Lin Shaye, Heather Langenkamp, and Lance Henriksen share their most memorable moments with the actor. Director Gary Smart is well versed in the documentary space with his work on Pennywise: The Story of IT, as is fellow producer Christopher Griffiths who worked on RoboDoc: The Story of Robocop.

Cult Screenings UK Ltd summarizes the documentary as follows:

“Since first donning a tattered fedora and a glove of eviscerating blades in 1984, Robert Englund has become one our generation's most beloved horror icons. Englund has risen to stand shoulder to shoulder in the pantheon of movie legends alongside such greats as Boris Karloff and Christopher Lee. His portrayal of Freddy Krueger is without doubt a moment as visceral to the horror genre as Chaney's werewolf or Karloff's ground-breaking realisation of Frankenstein's monster. Yet few realise the depths of England's true power as a character actor away from the latex mask and iconic red and green jumper. A classically trained actor and talented director, Englund has starred in many well-received movies in the years since Freddy's cinematic birth as well as directing his own feature film.”

The documentary is sure to delight horror audiences while shining light behind the mask. With filming wrapped on Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story, horror fans should be able to expect the documentary to arrive on their screens soon! Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

